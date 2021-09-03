USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee remains under pressure below 200-DMA

- USD/INR makes a cautious approach and moves higher following the previous session’s gains.
- More upside for the pair if price is able to break the 73.20 critical resistance level.
- Momentum oscillator holds into the oversold zone warns of any aggressive bets.
USD/INR continues to edge higher in the early European trading hours on the last trading day of the week. The pair moves in a very narrow trade band of less than 10-pips.
At the time of writing, USD/INR is trading at 73.07, up 0.06% for the day.
USD/INR daily chart
On the daily chart, USD/INR has been trading in a broader trading range of 74.05 and 74.50 for more than two months before breaking the range on August 27 with heavy selling pressure.
Furthermore, the downside is confirmed after price slipped below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 73.59. However, USD/INR took a breather near 72.90 with multi-month support at this level.
The formations of Doji Candlesticks suggests indecisiveness among traders.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator holds onto the oversold zone. Any uptick in the MACD would make the meeting of the 73.20 horizontal resistance level a possiblity.
USD/INR bulls would likely march toward the 200-DMA at 73.60 followed by the high of August 27 at 74.19
Alternatively, on the downside, the first target could be located at the 72.80 horizontal support level.
Next, the price will gravitate towards the 72.50 horizontal support level only to test the 5-month low level made on May 28 at 72.33.
USD/INR daily chart
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.0782
|Today Daily Change
|0.0478
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|73.0304
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.9976
|Daily SMA50
|74.2728
|Daily SMA100
|73.9561
|Daily SMA200
|73.5988
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.1125
|Previous Daily Low
|72.9545
|Previous Weekly High
|74.3525
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.4428
|Previous Monthly High
|74.5575
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.911
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.0521
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.0149
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.9524
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.8745
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.7944
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.1104
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.1905
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.2684
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls await US NFP on the way to 1.1900
EUR/USD takes a breather around monthly peak below 1.1900, despite staying up for the six consecutive days, heading into Friday’s NFP. The US dollar tracks sluggish Treasury yields amid weak economic data. Covid jitters battle receding fears of Fed’s tapering amid a pre-NFP trading lull.
GBP/USD eases from monthly highs near 1.3850
GBP/USD is off the monthly highs, easing towards 1.3800 as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid pre-NFP cautious trading. UK PM Johnson's tax hike fears and Brexit concerns cap the gains in the cable. UK PMI and US NFP in focus.
Gold clinging onto 200-DMA ahead of critical US NFP
Gold price is extending its range play, finding some fresh bids amid a broadly weaker US dollar so far this Friday. Gold price is supported above the critical 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1810, awaiting the all-important US NFP jobs data for the next direction.
Cardano price primed for ultimate upswing to $3.40 before profit-taking
Cardano was in a perfect triangle aiming upwards. Buyers jumped the gun and tried to break the base earlier with regained sentiment in the markets. It will be vital that price action closes above $3.04 on the daily chart.
US August Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to NFP surprises
Nonfarm Payrolls in US is expected to rise by 750,000 in August. There is a strong correlation between surprising NFP prints and major pairs' immediate movements. Investors are likely to react to a disappointing NFP more strongly than a positive reading.