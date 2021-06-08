USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee remains sidelined between 50-SMA, weekly hurdle

  • USD/INR stays depressed for third consecutive day inside a choppy range.
  • Bearish MACD, short-term falling trend line keep sellers hopeful.
  • Bulls may risk entries only on sustained trading beyond 73.30.

USD/INR sellers attack 50-SMA while keeping a five-pip trading range around 72.80 during the initial hour of Tuesday’s Indian trading session. In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair battles short-term key SMA to extend the downside break of one-week-old horizontal support.

Not only the support breakdown and the bearish MACD but a downward sloping trend line from last Wednesday also favors USD/INR sellers to aim for further declines below the 73.00 round figure.

During the fall, 72.50 may offer an intermediate halt before directing the pair bears towards the previous month’s low near 72.30, a break of which will highlight the yearly low near 72.20 and the 72.00 psychological magnet.

Alternatively, an adjacent trend line around 72.80 and 72.90 could probe the corrective pullback towards the 73.00 threshold.

However, USD/INR bulls are less likely to be convinced until the quote stays below the monthly horizontal area surrounding 73.30.

To sum up, USD/INR on the bearish trajectory but awaits fresh clues to drop further.

USD/INR four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 72.7746
Today Daily Change -0.0447
Today Daily Change % -0.06%
Today daily open 72.8193
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.0084
Daily SMA50 73.7563
Daily SMA100 73.2851
Daily SMA200 73.475
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 72.927
Previous Daily Low 72.7472
Previous Weekly High 73.3172
Previous Weekly Low 72.358
Previous Monthly High 74.311
Previous Monthly Low 72.3386
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 72.8159
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 72.8583
Daily Pivot Point S1 72.7353
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.6513
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.5554
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.9151
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.011
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.095

 

 

