USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee remains sidelined between 50-SMA, weekly hurdle

- USD/INR stays depressed for third consecutive day inside a choppy range.
- Bearish MACD, short-term falling trend line keep sellers hopeful.
- Bulls may risk entries only on sustained trading beyond 73.30.
USD/INR sellers attack 50-SMA while keeping a five-pip trading range around 72.80 during the initial hour of Tuesday’s Indian trading session. In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair battles short-term key SMA to extend the downside break of one-week-old horizontal support.
Not only the support breakdown and the bearish MACD but a downward sloping trend line from last Wednesday also favors USD/INR sellers to aim for further declines below the 73.00 round figure.
During the fall, 72.50 may offer an intermediate halt before directing the pair bears towards the previous month’s low near 72.30, a break of which will highlight the yearly low near 72.20 and the 72.00 psychological magnet.
Alternatively, an adjacent trend line around 72.80 and 72.90 could probe the corrective pullback towards the 73.00 threshold.
However, USD/INR bulls are less likely to be convinced until the quote stays below the monthly horizontal area surrounding 73.30.
To sum up, USD/INR on the bearish trajectory but awaits fresh clues to drop further.
USD/INR four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.7746
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0447
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|72.8193
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.0084
|Daily SMA50
|73.7563
|Daily SMA100
|73.2851
|Daily SMA200
|73.475
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.927
|Previous Daily Low
|72.7472
|Previous Weekly High
|73.3172
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.358
|Previous Monthly High
|74.311
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.3386
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.8159
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.8583
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.7353
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.6513
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.5554
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.9151
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.011
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.095
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD snaps two-day uptrend below 1.2200 on USD rebound, EU/German data eyed
EUR/USD marks the first daily drop in three as it edges lower below 1.2200 ahead Tuesday’s European session. Receding fears of inflation and chatters over the Fed’s next moves, coupled with covid and China headlines, exert downside pressure on the major currency pair ahead of key data from Eurozone and Germany.
GBP/USD pressured below below 1.42 on delayed reopening, Brexit woes
GBP/USD is trading under pressure below 1.4200, as the renewed US dollar strength exerts pressure on the pair. A possibility of delayed UK reopening due to concerns over Indian delta covid strain and looming Brexit concerns weigh on Sterling.
GBP/USD pressured below below 1.42 on delayed reopening, Brexit woes
GBP/USD is trading under pressure below 1.4200, as the renewed US dollar strength exerts pressure on the pair. A possibility of delayed UK reopening due to concerns over Indian delta covid strain and looming Brexit concerns weigh on Sterling.
Stellar recovery thwarted as threat of deep correction looms
XLM price entered a deep sell-off as it sliced through a crucial support level. While it appears to have found support on the recent swing low, things could get ugly fast if the sellers continue to dump their holdings.
‘Taper’ talk is back: Will a tantrum follow?
‘Taper’ talk from the Fed is back in focus. But for now, it’s all talk and no action. Last week, former NY Fed President William Dudley said the central bank will begin the process of tapering – winding down its monthly asset purchases – by year end.