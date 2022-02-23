USD/INR Price news: Indian rupee remains firm around 74.50 on cautious optimism, USD pullback

USD/INR stays pressured around monthly low, keeps Tuesday’s losses intact.

Market sentiment improves in absence of Russia’s retaliation to Western sanctions, ambiguity over border moves.

INR swap premiums, upbeat US stock futures add to the bearish bias amid sluggish Asian session.

Risk catalysts are the key but Japan’s holidays may restrict intraday moves.

USD/INR holds lower ground near 74.68 despite the latest bounce from the intraday low. In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair drops 0.05% intraday while keeping the previous day’s losses during the late Asian session on Wednesday.

The quote remains below an upward sloping trend line from January 21 as a recently positive mood in the market weighs on the US dollar’s safe-haven demand. US President Biden’s comments like, “We have no intention of fighting Russia,” seem to have tamed the fears of a full-fledged war between the West and Moscow, which in turn favored the latest risk-on mood. Additionally, comments from Japan’s Prime Minister (PM) Fumio Kishida, calling on Russia to return to diplomatic means, also allow bears to take a breather.

Also helping the USD/INR sellers is the jump in the INR forward premiums on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) swap announcement. On Monday, the RBI mentioned that it will enter into sell-buy swaps worth $5.00 billion with banks on March 08 to extend the maturity profile of its forward dollar book.

Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures consolidate recent losses with 0.40% intraday gains while the US Treasury yields remain inactive at around 1.94%, mainly due to Japan’s holiday, after rising around 2.0% daily in the previous day.

It should be noted that the equity markets in India snapped a five-day losing streak by the press time. That said, the BSE Sensex tracks US stock futures to print 0.50% upside on a daily basis.

Moving on, USD/INR traders will keep their eyes on the headlines concerning Russia-Ukraine for fresh impulse.

Technical analysis

A clear downside break of a five-week-old ascending trend line joins sustained trading below the 50-DMA and 100-DMA to keep sellers hopeful of revisiting the 200-DMA level near 74.35.