USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee refreshes two-month top around 72.50 amid cautious markets

- USD/INR stands on slippery ground, takes the offers around two-month low.
- Option markets stay bullish on INR for third consecutive week.
- Fears of rising unemployment, weaker GDP in India battle pre-US PCE, budget mood.
USD/INR drops the most in a week as bears attack late March levels, down 0.68% intraday around 72.49 during the initial Indian session trading on Friday. The Indian rupee (INR) pair refreshes two-month low the previous before bouncing off 72.50, also closing around 73.00, amid broad US dollar recovery. However, the cautious sentiment afterward seems to weigh on the quote by the press time.
Among the sentiment-challenging factors, chatters over India’s future hardships, mainly due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) resurge, as well as doubts over the US budget and inflation, gain major attention. Also contributing to the mood could be the fresh covid fears from Japan and Australia.
Further, the scheduled release of the US budget and Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for April add hurdles to the smooth markets.
It’s worth noting that expectations of further stimulus from the Indian government and the recent easing of the covid infections add to the INR strength. On the same line could be the three consecutive negative weekly prints of the USD/INR risk reversal.
Against this backdrop, stock futures and the Treasury yields are mildly bid but the US dollar index (DXY) fades early Asian gains.
Moving on, USD/INR traders will keep their eyes on the market sentiment and US Core PCE Price Index figures, not to forget the US budget, for fresh impulse. While the inflation data may keep USD/INR sellers hopeful, expectations of further stimulus from US President Joe Biden can help the US dollar.
Read: US PCE inflation preview: Gold remains key asset to watch
Technical analysis
Unless bouncing back beyond 73.20, comprising early May lows, USD/INR bears stay on the road to the yearly low surrounding 72.20.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.517
|Today Daily Change
|-0.4980
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.68%
|Today daily open
|73.015
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.3287
|Daily SMA50
|73.723
|Daily SMA100
|73.3159
|Daily SMA200
|73.5171
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.0835
|Previous Daily Low
|72.505
|Previous Weekly High
|73.7148
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.7787
|Previous Monthly High
|75.6321
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.1696
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.8625
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.726
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.6522
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.2893
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.0737
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.2307
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.4463
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.8092
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.2200, focus on US PCE, budget
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.2200 ahead of the European open. The US dollar benefits from firmer Treasury yields on optimism over the spending plan. However, inflation concerns continue to keep investors unnerved. Eurozone sentiment data, US Core PCE awaited.
GBP/USD: Defends 1.4200 during another battle with key hurdle
GBP/USD seesaws around the week’s top, clinging to 1.4200 of late, during the early Asian session on Friday. The cable pair marked the heaviest jump in three weeks the previous day, not to forget bouncing off 21-day EMA.
Shiba Inu at crossroads, 23% move likely
SHIB price is stuck between a massive supply zone and multiple barriers that have constricted its movement. Shiba Inu is currently grappling with a declined resistance level, with a lack of clear trend. Shiba Inu might rally lower if it gets rejected at $0.00000949.
US Durable Goods Orders in April show strong underlying expansion
Business investment jumps to highest since August 2020. Overall goods orders restrained by automobile and chip shortage. March orders revised sharply higher in all categories. First-quarter GDP unchanged at a 6.4%, initial claims fall.