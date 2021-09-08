USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee refreshes monthly low around 73.50 on firmer USD

- USD/INR portrays three-day uptrend, refreshes intraday top of late.
- Fresh concerns over US stimulus, virus woes underpin US dollar’s safe-haven demand.
- Fedspeak, risk catalysts are the key but nothing more than ECB.
USD/INR stays bid for the third consecutive day, up 0.41% intraday near 73.64 ahead of Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair gains support from the stronger US dollar even as the greenback bulls pause the latest.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) refrains from tracking the bond coupon to the south and stays firmer around 92.55 following the biggest daily jump in three weeks.
Behind the moves could be the ongoing grim concerns over the coronavirus and its economic impacts. Recently, covid infections from Australia snapped a three-day downtrend while those from Germany rose 13,565 versus 6,726 the previous day. On the same line, Indian’s daily cases rose 37,875 versus 31,222 the previous day whereas the virus-led deaths jumped from 290 to 369.
It’s worth noting that the recently worsening COVID-19 conditions in the US push President Joe Biden towards a six-pronged strategy, the details of which will be out on Thursday and Friday. The same propelled the US 10-year Treasury yields to a two-month top on Tuesday, recently down one basis point to 1.36%.
On a different page, US policymakers jostle over the much-awaited stimulus package as the bill inches closer to the passage, with the key hurdle ahead. CNN marked hardships for the Democratic party-backed relief package and say, “House Republicans could face increased pressure to vote against a bipartisan infrastructure package when they return to Washington later this month.” On the same line, Axios mentioned, “Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) has privately warned the White House and congressional leaders that he has specific policy concerns with President Biden's $3.5 trillion social spending dream — and he'll support as little as $1 trillion of it — Axios' Hans Nichols scoops.”
It’s worth observing that China’s crackdown on IT companies and mixed performance of the Asian stocks add upside pressure to the USD/INR prices.
Moving on, USD/INR traders need to closely observe the risk catalysts, mainly the virus updates and stimulus news, for fresh impulse while comments from the New York Fed President John C. Williams will be the key for the day. However, Thursday’s monetary policy decision by the European Central bank (ECB), where the tapering is teased, becomes the crucial event of the week.
Technical analysis
USD/INR remains on the bear’s radar until staying below 74.10, comprising lows marked during late June and early August. That said, 200-DMA guards immediate upside around 73.58 while 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of May–July upside, near 73.36, restricts short-term pullback moves.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.5685
|Today Daily Change
|0.2261
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31%
|Today daily open
|73.3424
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.8005
|Daily SMA50
|74.2067
|Daily SMA100
|73.9006
|Daily SMA200
|73.589
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.4764
|Previous Daily Low
|73.08
|Previous Weekly High
|73.6506
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.8965
|Previous Monthly High
|74.5575
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.911
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.325
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.2314
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.1228
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.9032
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.7263
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.5192
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.6961
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.9157
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
