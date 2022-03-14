USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee recovers below 77.00 on easing FDI outflow, hopes of RBI intervention

- USD/INR snaps two-day uptrend despite firmer DXY as Indian traders turn optimistic.
- India covid numbers drop to early pandemic days, Foreign fund outflow slows down.
- SBI suggests RBI should intervene via NDF to limit Rupee liquidity.
- Updates from Ukraine, China’s worsening COVID-19 conditions and Fed’s rate-hike should also be watched carefully for fresh impulse.
USD/INR remains pressured around an intraday low of 76.62, down 0.13% on a day during the initial Indian trading session on Monday. In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair ignores the firmer US dollar to print the first daily loss in three.
While tracing the catalysts, India’s improving coronavirus conditions and the market’s optimism could be linked. As per the latest official figures, India’s daily covid counts and active COVID-19 cases fall to the lowest levels since May 2020. Also favoring the INR is the lowest covid-linked death toll since April 2020.
Elsewhere, Reuters quoted NewsRise while saying, “The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may look at intervening in non-deliverable forwards, instead of the onshore market, during Indian time so as not to impact rupee liquidity and simultaneously reverse arbitrary trades, State Bank of India’s economic research unit said.”
On the same line was the recently easing Foreign investment outflow. In this regard, NewsRise quotes an anonymous bank trader while saying, “These investors net sold bonds worth INR8 billion last week, sharply lower from INR39 billion in the previous week; but bonds maturing up to 2028 seeing major outflows.”
On a different page, lack of clarity over the Ukraine-Russia crisis and China’s multi-day high covid numbers challenge the market’s risk-on mood, which in turn could favor USD/INR buyers. Also likely to propel the pair prices could be the record-high US inflation expectations, per the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data.
However, anxiety ahead of the Fed and recently positive Indian fundamental may weigh on USD/INR prices.
Technical analysis
The USD/INR pairs’ latest pullback needs validation from the December 2021 peak of 76.59 to convince sellers. Even so, the 10-DMA level surrounding 76.37 challenges the pair bears. That said, bulls may wait for a clear upside break of the 77.00 to retake control.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.6725
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0668
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|76.7393
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.6353
|Daily SMA50
|74.9969
|Daily SMA100
|74.9661
|Daily SMA200
|74.5687
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.7995
|Previous Daily Low
|76.2675
|Previous Weekly High
|77.1725
|Previous Weekly Low
|76.0827
|Previous Monthly High
|75.9006
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.3785
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.5963
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.4707
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.4047
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|76.0701
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.8727
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.9367
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.1341
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.4687
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sold off at 0.7300, as risk sentiment turns sour
AUD/USD is extending losses to test 0.7250 after facing rejection at 0.7300. The risk sentiment has turned sour on falling Chinese stocks due to the coronavirus resurgence in the country. Concerns over the Russia-Ukraine war loom while traders turn cautious ahead of the Fed rate hike.
Gold regains $1,975 amid doubts over Ukraine peace, firmer yields
Gold pauses the early Asian selling around $1,975 ahead of Monday’s European trading session. The yellow metal’s initial downside could be linked to the brighter progress on the Ukraine-Russia peace talks. China’s covid risk, pre-Fed woes also challenges risk-on mood.
EUR/USD: Bears retake control below 1.0980 resistance confluence
EUR/USD reverses the early Asian session gains while taking offers around 1.0915 by the press time on Monday. The major currency pair remains below a convergence of the nearby descending trend line and 50-SMA amid bearish MACD signals.
Dogecoin price to retest $0.075 as DOGE reverts to mean
Dogecoin price has been on a slow and painful downtrend since its all-time high reached in May. This downswing has breached crucial support levels and is heading back to levels last seen in early 2021. Dogecoin price began its consolidation on December 4, 2021.
Russia-Ukraine: Five scenarios for the war and implications for stocks, the dollar, gold and oil Premium
How will the Russia-Ukraine war end? This is a question on everybody's minds, with no clear answer – it is hard to know what is going in the head of Vladimir Putin, Russia's President. If both sides reach a deal, markets would surge, gold and oil would tumble.