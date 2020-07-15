USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee recedes from two-week low as 50-day SMA plays its role

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR extends weakness from 75.57, snaps four-day winning streak.
  • 11-week-old horizontal support grabs bears’ immediate attention, bulls will have a bumpy road ahead.
  • Normal RSI suggests the pullback to fade momentum once reaching the nearby support.

USD/INR drops to 75.28, down 0.05% on a day, ahead of the European session on Wednesday. In doing so, the pair steps back from the highest since July 01 while respecting 50-day SMA as the key resistance.

Considering the pair’s repeated failures to cross the key SMA since June 23, the quote is likely to revisit multi-day-old horizontal support near 75.00. Though, its further downside could be challenged by RSI and MACD conditions.

If at all the quote remains weak past-75.00, the monthly bottom near 74.52 and a late-March low of 74.40 could challenge the sellers ahead of highlighting 74.00 on their radars.

Meanwhile, the pair’s successful break above 50-day SMA level of 75.55 will have to clear 75.80 resistance to aim for the May-end peak near 76.10.

Even so, the bulls won’t have a proper grip over the USD/INR pair as a falling trend line from April 06, at 76.19 now, stands tall to challenge the further upside.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 75.28
Today Daily Change -0.0334
Today Daily Change % -0.04%
Today daily open 75.3134
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.4152
Daily SMA50 75.5621
Daily SMA100 75.3694
Daily SMA200 73.3287
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.4944
Previous Daily Low 75.21
Previous Weekly High 75.32
Previous Weekly Low 74.525
Previous Monthly High 76.5076
Previous Monthly Low 74.9786
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.3857
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.3187
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.1841
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.0549
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.8998
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.4684
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.6236
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.7527

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data

AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data

Risk-appetite underpinned the Aussie, which surged to 0.7037 against its American rival, still trading alongside equities. Australian June employment data coming up next.

AUD/USD News

Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up

Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up

Gold has made a mark on the $1,800 level, holding the support structure above $1,786/90 on a retest and pulling in commitments from the bulls. Inflation expectations and uncertainties remain the core fundamentals of the outlook. 

Gold News

USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00

USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00

USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.

USD/JPY News

BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally

BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally

Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs.  Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.

Read more

WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus

WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus

WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures