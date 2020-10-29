USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee rebounds from two-month lows of 74.27

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • USD/INR corrects, but the downside seems limited.
  • 200-DMA is the level to beat for the bulls.
  • Coronavirus statistics, USD dynamics in focus.

USD/INR corrects from two-month highs of 74.27, still holding above the 74 level, as the US dollar consolidates Wednesday’s rally to weekly highs.

The bulls are taking a breather after the solid upsurge, fuelled by relentless buying seen in the US dollar across the board, as investors flocked to the safe-haven amid broad risk-aversion.

The rapid rise in coronavirus cases globally and partial lockdowns imposed in German and France thwarted the prospects of economic recovery worldwide and weighed on the risk sentiment.

On the INR-side of the story, the sell-off in oil prices helped limit the losses in the Indian rupee. Both crude benchmarks slumped to multi-week lows after tighter virus-led lockdowns stoked demand concerns.

Attention now turns towards the US weekly Jobless Claims and Q3 Preliminary GDP for fresh trading incentives. Meanwhile, the coronavirus stats globally and from India will be closely eyed for any impact on the broad market sentiment.

USD/INR technical levels

The bears now eye the 5-DMA at 73.93, below which powerful cushion at 73.50 (20 & 50-DMA) will get tested. Alternatively, two-month highs of 74.27 will be back on the buyers’ radars. Acceptance above the latter could expose the 200-DMA at 74.40.

USD/INR additional levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 74.0965
Today Daily Change -0.1468
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 74.2433
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.4926
Daily SMA50 73.6075
Daily SMA100 74.3943
Daily SMA200 74.3951
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 74.2433
Previous Daily Low 73.683
Previous Weekly High 73.8892
Previous Weekly Low 73.3046
Previous Monthly High 74.022
Previous Monthly Low 72.7601
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.0293
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.8971
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.8698
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.4963
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.3095
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.4301
Daily Pivot Point R2 74.6168
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.9903

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

