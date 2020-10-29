USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee rebounds from two-month lows of 74.27

- USD/INR corrects, but the downside seems limited.
- 200-DMA is the level to beat for the bulls.
- Coronavirus statistics, USD dynamics in focus.
USD/INR corrects from two-month highs of 74.27, still holding above the 74 level, as the US dollar consolidates Wednesday’s rally to weekly highs.
The bulls are taking a breather after the solid upsurge, fuelled by relentless buying seen in the US dollar across the board, as investors flocked to the safe-haven amid broad risk-aversion.
The rapid rise in coronavirus cases globally and partial lockdowns imposed in German and France thwarted the prospects of economic recovery worldwide and weighed on the risk sentiment.
On the INR-side of the story, the sell-off in oil prices helped limit the losses in the Indian rupee. Both crude benchmarks slumped to multi-week lows after tighter virus-led lockdowns stoked demand concerns.
Attention now turns towards the US weekly Jobless Claims and Q3 Preliminary GDP for fresh trading incentives. Meanwhile, the coronavirus stats globally and from India will be closely eyed for any impact on the broad market sentiment.
USD/INR technical levels
The bears now eye the 5-DMA at 73.93, below which powerful cushion at 73.50 (20 & 50-DMA) will get tested. Alternatively, two-month highs of 74.27 will be back on the buyers’ radars. Acceptance above the latter could expose the 200-DMA at 74.40.
USD/INR additional levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.0965
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1468
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|74.2433
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.4926
|Daily SMA50
|73.6075
|Daily SMA100
|74.3943
|Daily SMA200
|74.3951
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.2433
|Previous Daily Low
|73.683
|Previous Weekly High
|73.8892
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.3046
|Previous Monthly High
|74.022
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.7601
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.0293
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.8971
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.8698
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.4963
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.3095
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.4301
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.6168
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.9903
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
