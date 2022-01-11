USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee rallies to fresh four-month highs near 73.80

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • The rout extends, as USD/INR breaches key support on Monday.
  • Renewed US dollar weakness amid pullback in yields supports the downside.
  • USD/INR eyes September 28 low at 73.74 after November lows give way.

The selling interest around USD/INR remains unabated, as the pair falls for the fifth consecutive day this Tuesday, breaking through the key support levels.

The latest leg down in the spot could be associated with the renewed weakness in the US dollar across the board. The greenback tracks the pullback in the Treasury yields, as investors turn to repositioning ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony due later on Tuesday and Wednesday’s US inflation data.

Additionally, a minor slowdown in the new coronavirus infections in India supports the local currency, exerting further bearish pressure on the pair. Meanwhile, the ongoing upbeat momentum in oil prices, courtesy of the geopolitical tensions in Kazakhstan, fails to temper the underlying bullish tone around the Indian rupee.  

At the time of writing, the spot is trading close to 74.00, swinging back from four-month lows of 73.83 reached in the last hours.

The bearish outlook got reaffirmed after the pair gave a weekly closing below the critical 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 74.29 on Friday.

The latest decline found additional legs on Monday’s closing below the rising trendline support at 74.13.

Selling resurgence could see a fresh downswing towards the September 28 lows of 73.74, below which the 73.50 support area could be tested.

USD/INR: Daily chart

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is lying within the oversold region, pointing to a potential rebound in the spot.

Any retracement will retest the rising trendline support now resistance at 74.13, above which 200-DMA could test the bearish commitments.

Acceptance above the latter will initiate a fresh recovery rally towards the 100-DMA at 74.54.

USD/INR: Additional levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 73.9144
Today Daily Change -0.1265
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 74.0409
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.0378
Daily SMA50 74.8642
Daily SMA100 74.5402
Daily SMA200 74.2918
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 74.4219
Previous Daily Low 73.9618
Previous Weekly High 74.6888
Previous Weekly Low 74.1557
Previous Monthly High 76.5958
Previous Monthly Low 74.1065
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.1376
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.2461
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.8612
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.6815
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.4012
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.3212
Daily Pivot Point R2 74.6015
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.7812

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

