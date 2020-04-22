USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee pulls back from record low as BSE SENSEX rises 1.5% on Facebook deal

- USD/INR steps back from the record top to 76.75.
- BSE SENSEX rises 1.75% as Facebook buys a 9.99% stake in India’s Reliance Jio for $5.7 billion.
- Oil debacle continues to dampen the risk sentiment.
- Eyes on another economic package as PM Modi takes stock of virus updates.
USD/INR slips from the all-time top of 77.01, currently down 0.31% on the day to 76.73, amid the initial Indian session on Wednesday. While the broad risk-off sentiment, mainly due to the oil’s south-run, propelled the quote to the record high during early Asia, the recent news concerning Facebook-Reliance Jio deal seems to have triggered the pullback.
Facebook has bought 9.99% shares of Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Jio for $5.7 billion. The news propelled the Indian stock markets with the benchmark BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) SENSEX gaining over 1.5% on the day to 31,100 by the press time.
The moves could also be traced from expectations of another aid package from Indian policymakers as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arranges a cabinet meeting to check on the coronavirus (COVID-19) developments.
The country’s pandemic death toll surges past-640 with over 19,000 active cases. The government has already eased lockdown restrictions starting from April 20, despite extending the economic close to May 05, whereas symbolic protests by doctors seem to have gained the headlines off-late.
On a broader scale, US President Trump cheered re-opening the economy with the Senate’s passage of $484 billion package. However, the failure of his championed drug and a broad decline in oil prices keep the risk sentiment under pressure.
While portraying the same, US 10-year Treasury yields drop two basis points (bps) to 0.55% whereas stocks in China, Japan and most Asia-Pacific nations keep flashing the red.
Given the lack of major data/events on the economic calendar, the pair traders will keep eyes on the Indian government announcements, as well as news to placate oil traders and combat virus fear, for near-term direction.
Technical analysis
While a monthly support line near 76.50 limits the pair’s immediate downside, buyers will look for a clear break above 77.00 before taking fresh entries.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.7655
|Today Daily Change
|-0.2100
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27%
|Today daily open
|76.9755
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|76.0239
|Daily SMA50
|74.3321
|Daily SMA100
|72.7664
|Daily SMA200
|71.8957
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.0045
|Previous Daily Low
|76.5755
|Previous Weekly High
|77.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.7425
|Previous Monthly High
|77.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.9975
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.8406
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.7394
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.6992
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|76.4228
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|76.2702
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.1282
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.2808
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.5572
