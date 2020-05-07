USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee prints weekly low beyond 76.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR prints six-day winning streak.
  • The monthly resistance line will check buyers after 21-day SMA.
  • 50-day SMA offers strong support amid bearish MACD.

USD/INR extends the five-day rise while printing 76.11 during the early Thursday. In doing so, the pair probes the weekly top while also confronting 21-day SMA amid bearish MACD.

Hence, buyers will wait for a daily closing beyond a 21-day SMA level of 76.13 to aim for the monthly resistance line of 76.63.

However, a sustained run-up beyond the monthly resistance line could challenge April month's top near 77.40 with 77.00 round-figure likely acting as an intermediate halt.

Alternatively, April-end top near 75.47 can please sellers during the pullback whereas 50-day SMA, at 75.32, can challenge the bears afterward.

In a case where the USD/INR prices drop below 75.32, April month low of 74.95 should return to the charts.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 76.111
Today Daily Change 0.0060
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 76.105
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 76.1295
Daily SMA50 75.2648
Daily SMA100 73.3076
Daily SMA200 72.2787
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.105
Previous Daily Low 75.664
Previous Weekly High 76.34
Previous Weekly Low 75.14
Previous Monthly High 76.975
Previous Monthly Low 75.14
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.9365
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.8325
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.811
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.517
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.37
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.252
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.399
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.693

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

