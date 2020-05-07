- USD/INR prints six-day winning streak.
- The monthly resistance line will check buyers after 21-day SMA.
- 50-day SMA offers strong support amid bearish MACD.
USD/INR extends the five-day rise while printing 76.11 during the early Thursday. In doing so, the pair probes the weekly top while also confronting 21-day SMA amid bearish MACD.
Hence, buyers will wait for a daily closing beyond a 21-day SMA level of 76.13 to aim for the monthly resistance line of 76.63.
However, a sustained run-up beyond the monthly resistance line could challenge April month's top near 77.40 with 77.00 round-figure likely acting as an intermediate halt.
Alternatively, April-end top near 75.47 can please sellers during the pullback whereas 50-day SMA, at 75.32, can challenge the bears afterward.
In a case where the USD/INR prices drop below 75.32, April month low of 74.95 should return to the charts.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.111
|Today Daily Change
|0.0060
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|76.105
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|76.1295
|Daily SMA50
|75.2648
|Daily SMA100
|73.3076
|Daily SMA200
|72.2787
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.105
|Previous Daily Low
|75.664
|Previous Weekly High
|76.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.14
|Previous Monthly High
|76.975
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.14
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.9365
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.8325
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.811
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.517
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.252
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.399
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.693
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
