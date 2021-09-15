USD/INR Price news: Indian rupee prints three-day downtrend towards 74.00 amid mixed clues

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR edges higher after printing the heaviest daily gains in a week.
  • US Inflation data couldn’t tame tapering fears, USD tracks firmer yields of late.
  • Indian covid numbers rise after hitting the strongest fall since late August.
  • Downbeat China data, dull equities favor the pair buyers amid a sluggish session.

USD/INR eases from the intraday top, up for the third consecutive day around 73.70 heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair aptly portrays the market’s indecision ahead of the next week’s US Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting.

That said, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August eased below forecasts but the higher actual numbers, despite the recent weakness, as well as a slew of data left for publishing challenges the market sentiment.

The US CPI dropped the most since January on monthly basis to 0.3% versus 0.4% expected and 0.5% prior. The CPI ex Food & Energy also dropped below 0.3% expected and previous readings to 0.1% during August, marking the biggest fall in six months.

Elsewhere, covid woes and geopolitical tensions also weigh on the market sentiment, underpinning the safe-haven demand of the US Treasury bonds, which in turn weigh on its yields. This in turn favors USD/INR bulls as Asia-Pacific stocks also lend to the bears.

Also weighing on the Indian rupee (INR) is the recently dismal Industrial Production and Retail Sales data from China, not to forget chatters of the default of the nation’s second-biggest real estate firm and economic risks associated with it.

It’s worth noting that India’s daily rise in covid infections grew to 27,176 after the cases dropped the most since late August the previous day with 25,404 numbers. It’s worth noting that the virus-led fatalities in India eased from 339 reported yesterday to 284.

Given the lack of major data/events left for publishing for today, USD/INR traders will keep their eyes on Thursday’s US Retail Sales and Friday’s Michigan Consumer Confidence for fresh impulse. Above all, Fedspeak and chatters relating to the same will be the key.

Technical analysis

Unless crossing the 100-DMA level of 73.82, USD/INR bulls remain unconvinced. However, pullback moves will have to slip back below 73.58, comprising 200-DMA to recall the sellers.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.692
Today Daily Change 0.0162
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 73.6758
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.6467
Daily SMA50 74.1195
Daily SMA100 73.8344
Daily SMA200 73.5849
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.7242
Previous Daily Low 73.5365
Previous Weekly High 73.8866
Previous Weekly Low 72.9946
Previous Monthly High 74.5575
Previous Monthly Low 72.911
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.6525
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.6082
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.5668
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.4578
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.3791
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.7545
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.8332
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.9422

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured near 1.18 amid worries about China

EUR/USD pressured near 1.18 amid worries about China

EUR/USD is trading near 1.18, down from the highs as the safe-haven dollar gains ground. Worries about Chinese growth and uncertainty about Fed policy weigh on sentiment despite weaker US inflation. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises above 1.38 after UK CPI beats with 3.2% YoY

GBP/USD rises above 1.38 after UK CPI beats with 3.2% YoY

GBP/USD is trading above 1.38 after the UK reported an annual increase of 3.2% in headline consumer prices, above 2.9% expected. Earlier, dollar strength pressured the currency pair. 

GBP/USD News

Gold: 200-DMA holds the key for the bulls

Gold: 200-DMA holds the key for the bulls

Gold witnessed an intraday turnaround from near three-week lows touched earlier on Tuesday and jumped back above the $1,800 mark in reaction to softer US consumer inflation figures.

Gold News

Shiba Inu looks to gain 30% as it bounces off key support level

Shiba Inu looks to gain 30% as it bounces off key support level

Shiba Inu price has been on a descent since setting up a swing high on August 16. The downswing sliced through two crucial barriers but managed to recover quickly, hinting at more gains to come.

Read more

US Consumer Price Index: Is stagflation next?

US Consumer Price Index: Is stagflation next?

US Consumer Price Index ebbs slightly in August. Treasury yields fall on weaker than forecast inflation. Dollar follows interest rates lower, equities tumble. CPI and poor August NFP may may delay Fed taper.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures