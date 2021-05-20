USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee picks up bids above 73.00, jostles with nearby hurdles

  • USD/INR fades bounce off two-month low, refreshes intraday bottom.
  • Bearish MACD, failures to cross immediate resistances favor sellers.
  • 100-day SMA adds to the upside barriers, 72.80 lures bears.

USD/INR takes offers around 73.15, down 0.11% intraday, amid the initial Indian trading session on Thursday. In doing so, the quote rejects the previous day piercing off a downward sloping trend line from April 21, not to forget staying below 100-day SMA.

Given the bearish MACD and the pair’s failures to cross the key resistances, USD/INR stays on the seller’s radar with the 73.00 actings as immediate support to watch during the further weakness.

It should, however, be noted that multiple tops marked during March, around 72.80, could probe the pair’s downside before directing USD/INR bears to toward a three-month-old support line near 72.55.

Meanwhile, clear trading beyond the 100-day SMA level of 73.33 may recall 73.70 and the 74.00 round figure on the chart.

Though, February’s high near 74.18 and mid-April low close to 74.30 will be tough resistances to break for USD/INR bulls past 74.00.

Overall, USD/INR remains on the bearish trajectory.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.1536
Today Daily Change -0.0826
Today Daily Change % -0.11%
Today daily open 73.2362
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.8554
Daily SMA50 73.684
Daily SMA100 73.3328
Daily SMA200 73.5759
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.2572
Previous Daily Low 72.935
Previous Weekly High 73.7151
Previous Weekly Low 73.195
Previous Monthly High 75.6321
Previous Monthly Low 73.1696
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.1341
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.0581
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.0284
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.8206
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.7062
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.3506
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.465
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.6728

 

 

