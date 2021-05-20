USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee picks up bids above 73.00, jostles with nearby hurdles

- USD/INR fades bounce off two-month low, refreshes intraday bottom.
- Bearish MACD, failures to cross immediate resistances favor sellers.
- 100-day SMA adds to the upside barriers, 72.80 lures bears.
USD/INR takes offers around 73.15, down 0.11% intraday, amid the initial Indian trading session on Thursday. In doing so, the quote rejects the previous day piercing off a downward sloping trend line from April 21, not to forget staying below 100-day SMA.
Given the bearish MACD and the pair’s failures to cross the key resistances, USD/INR stays on the seller’s radar with the 73.00 actings as immediate support to watch during the further weakness.
It should, however, be noted that multiple tops marked during March, around 72.80, could probe the pair’s downside before directing USD/INR bears to toward a three-month-old support line near 72.55.
Meanwhile, clear trading beyond the 100-day SMA level of 73.33 may recall 73.70 and the 74.00 round figure on the chart.
Though, February’s high near 74.18 and mid-April low close to 74.30 will be tough resistances to break for USD/INR bulls past 74.00.
Overall, USD/INR remains on the bearish trajectory.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.1536
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0826
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|73.2362
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.8554
|Daily SMA50
|73.684
|Daily SMA100
|73.3328
|Daily SMA200
|73.5759
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.2572
|Previous Daily Low
|72.935
|Previous Weekly High
|73.7151
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.195
|Previous Monthly High
|75.6321
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.1696
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.1341
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.0581
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.0284
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.8206
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.7062
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.3506
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.465
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.6728
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
EUR/USD remains poised to regain 1.22 as USD retreats with yields
EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.2200 ahead of the European open. US Treasury yields turn south drags the dollar lower. Markets search for clear direction after FOMC minutes renewed tapering concerns. ECB’s Lagarde, US data eyed for fresh impulse.
GBP/USD sinks to test bull's commitments in 1.41 area
GBP/USD is trading flat on the day and is consolidating the drop from overnight on a stronger US dollar. Cable fell from a high of 1.4200 to reach a low of 1.4100 as the US dollar gained ground on Wednesday, snapping a four-day losing streak.
Gold looks to $1890 again after FOMC minutes-led pullback
Gold price is edging higher above $1870, looking to extend its post-FOMC minutes led slide to $1863 levels. The renewed weakness in the US Treasury yields offers fresh boost to gold price. The FOMC minutes revealed that a debate on tapering the bond-buying could be on the table “at some point.”
Ripple legal clarity could trigger a new rally
XRP price collapsed almost 50% today at the intra-day low but has rebounded to show a decline of 31%. Psychologically significant $1.00 provides support for the second time in a month.
FOMC April Minutes: The first shoe drops
“We are not even thinking about thinking about raising rates,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, June 10, 2020. Apparently, the governors have changed their minds. Federal Reserve officials at the April meeting stated that improving economic growth would justify a discussion of interest rate policy