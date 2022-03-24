- USD/INR consolidates the biggest daily jump in a fortnight.
- WTI crude oil prices ease around 11-day top amid risk-off mood, USD rebound.
- Upside momentum likely to remain intact as Indian economy faces the heat of rising prices, China fears.
- US data, Biden’s talks with NATO allies will be crucial for fresh impulse.
USD/INR remains pressured around an intraday low of 76.46 during the initial hour of the Indian trading session on Thursday.
The rupee (INR) pair rose the most in two weeks the previous day as the US dollar tracked firmer Treasury yields. Also favoring the USD/INR bulls were firmer crude oil prices.
That said, the WTI crude oil renews intraday low to $112.65 by the press time, down 0.73% on the day as downbeat market sentiment underpins the US dollar’s gains, which in turn tests energy bulls. Also likely to have helped USD/INR sellers is the latest pause in the exodus of foreign investments in India.
Even so, fears of an escalation in the Ukraine-Russia crisis and likely hardships for the Indian economy, due to higher prices and its burden on private consumption that contributes nearly 60% to GDP.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields rise 1.5 basis points (bps) near 2.33% at the latest. It should be noted that the benchmark bond coupons rallied to the three-year high before reversing from 2.417% the previous day. The softer yields fail to tame the S& 500 Futuresbut Nikkei 225 drops more than 1.25% daily loss by the press time.
Moving on, US preliminary PMIs for March and Durable Goods Orders for February will decorate the calendar while US President Biden’s meeting with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies in Europe will be crucial as well.
Technical analysis
Unless declining below the 21-DMA and previous resistance line from March 08, respectively around 76.15 and 76.00, USD/INR stays on the way to the latest swing top surrounding 76.80.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.483
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0812
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|76.5642
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|76.1369
|Daily SMA50
|75.3221
|Daily SMA100
|75.0781
|Daily SMA200
|74.6907
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.606
|Previous Daily Low
|75.9965
|Previous Weekly High
|76.7592
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.7572
|Previous Monthly High
|75.9006
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.3785
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.3732
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.2293
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.1718
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.7794
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.5623
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.7813
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.9984
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.3908
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears target 1.0900 amid firmer yields, focus on NATO, EU/US data
EUR/USD remains pressured for the second consecutive day, sidelined near daily low of late. Risk-aversion, firmer yields underpin USD strength ahead of a long day. EU/US Markit PMIs for March precede US Durable Goods Orders for February to decorate calendar.
GBP/USD remains stuck around 1.3200 ahead of Biden’s meeting with its NATO counterparts
GBP/USD is trading lackluster around 1.3200 as investors await the outcome of the NATO meeting. The cable faced intensified selling pressure on higher UK’s CPI print at 6.2%. The BOE may resort to a fourth interest rate hike to contain the inflation mess.
Gold to remain choppy ahead of critical NATO Summit on Ukraine Premium
Gold bulls were rescued by a pause in the US bond rout and renewed Ukraine concerns. Gold price needs a sustained break above this key hurdle on the 4H chart. Attention turns towards the US top-tier events ahead of the key NATO meeting.
Assessing potential for XRP price to retest $1 after recent slowdown
XRP price set up a bullish continuation pattern from February 3 to March 11. The recent breakout saw Ripple provide gains for its holders until it began retracing. However, the altcoin seems to be making a comeback.
Durable Goods Orders Preview: Upside surprise set to trigger next leg up in the dollar Premium
Will the Federal Reserve front-load its rate hikes? That is the main question for currency traders – at least while war headlines are calm – and Durable Goods Orders figures for February will help provide an answer to the question.