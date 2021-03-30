USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee off three-week lows at 72.86, not out of the woods yet

The steady pace of India’s economic recovery appears to be affected by a sharp surge in coronavirus cases in February, all eight high-frequency indicators tracked by Bloomberg News showed on Tuesday.

Key takeaways

“The February reading reflects gains in the economy at a time when virus cases were on the wane. “

“However, the recent weeks have seen the trend reverse, raising the specter of localized lockdowns that could hit consumer mobility and demand in an economy where consumption makes up some 60% of gross domestic product.”

“Economists see a bumpy road ahead given that the western Indian state of Maharashtra, which contributes 14.5% to the country’s overall GDP, is among the worst hit and accounts for the majority of cases. The state, which includes Mumbai, has imposed a night curfew to tamp down cases that have been rising since mid-February.”

USD/INR eyes more gains

USD/INR has retraced from three-week highs of 72.86 but the upside bias remains in place, as the US dollar could likely continue benefiting from rising Treasury yields.

The US rates on the market remain elevated, thanks to the vaccine progress and expectations of massive infrastructure spending plans under President Joe Biden’s presidency.

At the time of writing, USD/INR trades at 72.78, up 0.05% on the day.

USD/INR additional levels