USD/INR Price News: Indian Rupee loses traction near 82.90 amid the cautious mood, US CPI data eyed

USD/INR snaps four-day losing streaks after bouncing off the weekly low of 82.80 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair currently trades around 82.90, gaining 0.09% on the day. The market turns cautious ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August. The US CPI figure is expected to rise by 0.5%, while the core monthly figure is expected to remain at 0.2%. Data released from the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Tuesday revealed that the Indian Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August came in at 6.83% YoY from 7.44% in July, below the market expectation of 7.0%. The August inflation gauge is lower than the 15-month high of 7.44% reported in July. However, inflation has risen over the upper bound of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) tolerance level of 2-6% for the second month in a row. Additionally, Indian Industrial Production for July surged 5.7% YoY from 3.7% in the previous reading, beating the market estimation of 5.0% The RBI is anticipated to keep its monetary policy unchanged until inflation shows signs of consistently nearing 4%, but will consider further tightening measures if inflation remains over 7%. On the other hand, the US Dollar (USD) may benefit from the higher for longer interest rate narrative in the US. According to the CME Fedwatch Tool, traders expect the Federal Reserve (Fed) to keep the interest rate unchanged in September at 5.25%-5.50%, with a 93% chance. Meanwhile, the market has priced in 40.8% of the odds of a rate hike in the November meeting. This, in turn, might boost the Greenback against the Indian Rupee (INR) and act as a tailwind for the USD/INR pair. Looking ahead, market players will closely watch the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Wednesday. Later this week, the US Retail Sales and Producer Price Index (PPI) will be released on Thursday while Indian Exports and Imports data will be due on Friday. These figures could give a clear direction to the USD/INR pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.