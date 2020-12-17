USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee jumps to two-week high near 73.40

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR stands on slippery ground, eyes the lowest levels since December 02.
  • Multiple stops can probe further downside before October lows.
  • 100-bar SMA, three-week-old resistance line challenge bulls during the pullback.

USD/INR drops to 73.45, down 0.21% intraday, amid the initial Indian trading session on Thursday. In doing so, the pair slips below the weekly bottom while eyeing the monthly trough.

Considering the bearish MACD, as well as sustained trading below 100-bar SMA and a falling trend line from November 27, USD/INR is likely to stay south for a bit longer.

However, a clear downside break below the monthly low of 73.41, will find multiple supports around 73.30 and 73.20 before directing sellers toward the October trough near 72.95.

Meanwhile, any pullback will have to cross the 100-bar SMA level of 73.74 to convince USD/INR buyers. Also acting as an upside hurdle is a short-term resistance line, at 73.88 and the 74.00 round-figure.

In a case where the bulls remain dominant past-74.00 round-figure, late-November highs near 74.25/30 will be the key.

USD/INR four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.4699
Today Daily Change -0.1350
Today Daily Change % -0.18%
Today daily open 73.6049
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.8189
Daily SMA50 73.8922
Daily SMA100 73.9493
Daily SMA200 74.7519
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.7605
Previous Daily Low 73.4652
Previous Weekly High 74.0346
Previous Weekly Low 73.5408
Previous Monthly High 74.985
Previous Monthly Low 73.6492
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.6476
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.578
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.4599
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.3149
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.1646
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.7552
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.9055
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.0505

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

