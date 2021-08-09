USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee jumps back towards 74.00 on market consolidation

- USD/INR consolidates Friday’s heavy gains, remains pressured around intraday low.
- Hopes of RBI’s upward revision to growth forecasts, easing covid infections favor INR bulls.
- US employment data renew tapering tantrums but stimulus news probes greenback buyers.
- Light calendar highlights risk catalysts as the key drivers.
USD/INR takes offers around intraday low of 74.19, down 0.36% intraday near 74.23 by the press time of early Monday. The Indian rupee (INR) pair jumped the most in over a week on Friday after the double whammy of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actions and the US jobs report. However, the pair bears return to the table amid sluggish market sentiment.
RBI cut Reverse Repo but refrained from altering the Repo rate during its latest monetary policy meeting. The Indian central bank also sounds cautiously optimistic while pushing for fiscal measures. After the decision, USD/INR gained upside momentum on Friday.
The run-up strengthened after the US employment data for July rekindled Fed’s tapering chatters. The headline US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) jumped 943K versus 938K prior (revised from 850K), also crossing the market expectations of 870K, whereas the Unemployment Rate declined to 5.4% from 5.9% in June.
It should be noted that the US Dollar Index (DXY) jumped the most in 18 days following the US jobs report. Though, the recent positive updates concerning the infrastructure spending plan challenge the greenback bulls. Also on the positive side could be the recently easing covid figures from Australia and India.
As per the latest figures, Aussie infections came in around 300 whereas the Indian daily covid numbers rose 35,499. Australia recently refreshed the highest level since August with above 320 figures while Indian numbers also jumped the most since May.
It’s worth observing that an absence of Japanese traders restricts US Treasury bond moves, the key catalyst behind the USD run-up. Additionally, rebound in US stock futures and mildly upbeat Asia-Pacific markets also favor the USD/INR pullback.
For now, USD/INR traders may pay close attention to the US stimulus news and covid updates for fresh impetus amid a light economic calendar.
Technical analysis
USD/INR sellers keep 50-DMA on the radar, around 74.09, unless the quote crosses 74.55-60 area, comprising mid-April lows and late July highs, on a daily closing basis.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.2309
|Today Daily Change
|-0.2717
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36%
|Today daily open
|74.5026
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.4473
|Daily SMA50
|74.0606
|Daily SMA100
|73.8912
|Daily SMA200
|73.6234
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.5066
|Previous Daily Low
|74.048
|Previous Weekly High
|74.5066
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.048
|Previous Monthly High
|75.0155
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.2104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.3314
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.2232
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.1982
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.8939
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.7397
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.6567
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.8109
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.1152
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD attempts to recover above 1.1760 ahead of German Trade data
EUR/USD is trading on the backfoot above 1.1750, licking its wounds after Friday’s US NFP jobs blowout induced sell-off. Stronger US jobs data ramped up calls for Fed’s tightening sooner-than-expected. The rally in Treasury yields is limiting the currency pair’s recovery attempts ahead of Eurozone Sentix data.
GBP/USD pares losses below 1.39 amid UK politics, USD strength
GBP/USD rebounds from one-week low, struggles of late. UK PM Johnson warned over plotting Chancellor Sunak’s demotion, British business Chief urges for help over Brexit. US Dollar Index pulls back from 18-day top amid mixed concerns.
GBP/USD pares losses below 1.39 amid UK politics, USD strength
GBP/USD rebounds from one-week low, struggles of late. UK PM Johnson warned over plotting Chancellor Sunak’s demotion, British business Chief urges for help over Brexit. US Dollar Index pulls back from 18-day top amid mixed concerns.
XLM price might shed 12%, while Stellar CEO supports Wyden-Toomey-Lummis infrastructure deal
XLM price experienced a massive sell-off after multiple sell signals erupted on August 8. The initial downswing has sliced through a crucial support level, indicating a further descent. Investors can expect a reversal in the downtrend around $0.251.
Suddenly the US economy is incandescent and the Fed needs shades
Hiring in the US has nearly doubled in the last two months in spite of fears of a resurgent pandemic and constraints from one of the tightest job markets in a generation. Federal Reserve comments on bond taper appear prescient.