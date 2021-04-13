USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee flirts with eight-month lows near 75.15 amid covid surge

- USD/INR holds the higher ground amid a relentless surge in covid infections.
- Moody's says the second wave of covid poses a credit-negative threat to India’s economic recovery.
- The spot sets its eyes on August 2020 highs of 75.31.
USD/INR looks to build onto the ongoing rise, eyeing a test of the August 2020 highs at 75.31.
The Indian rupee remains heavily sold-off into the relentless surge in coronavirus infections, as the country battles the second wave of the virus amid risks of fresh lockdowns.
India reported a 161,736 daily rise in coronavirus infections, taking a total to 13.69 million. Deaths rose by 879 as of Tuesday, bringing up the total fatalities to 171, 058.
Meanwhile, Moody’s Investors Service warned that the second wave of covid poses a credit-negative threat to India’s economic recovery.
On the other side of the equation, the renewed strength in the US dollar, amid expectations of higher inflation and faster economic recovery, continues to collaborate with the upbeat tone around the cross.
Markets will continue to keep a close eye on the coronavirus situation in India and the US CPI release for near-term trading opportunities.
USD/INR: Technical levels
The spot looks to retest the eight-month highs at 75.20, in an effort to approach the August highs of 75.31. The next relevant barrier awaits at 75.50 – psychological level. Alternatively, a break below the 75 round figure could bring the focus back on the key support at 74.73/72. The 10-DMA at 0.7403 will act as a strong cushion.
USD/INR: Additional levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.129
|Today Daily Change
|0.1360
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|74.993
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.199
|Daily SMA50
|72.9872
|Daily SMA100
|73.2084
|Daily SMA200
|73.6795
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.1565
|Previous Daily Low
|74.7297
|Previous Weekly High
|75.0952
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.2063
|Previous Monthly High
|73.958
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.2569
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.9935
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.8927
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.763
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.5329
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.3362
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.1898
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.3865
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.6166
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Range play around 200-DMA continues ahead of US CPI
EUR/USD’s rebound falters, as sellers return on Tuesday. EUR/USD continues to move back and forth around 1.1900, lacking a clear directional bias, as investors eagerly await the US CPI data release for a fresh trading impetus.
GBP/USD struggles below 1.3750 amid USD comeback
The GBP/USD pair edges lower in the Asian session. GBP/USD remains vulnerable below the 1.3750 level, faces multiple rejections here. US Treasury yields rise, boosting the demand for the US dollar. Risk-off mood also benefits the dollar's attractiveness.
Gold defends 21-DMA support amid USD rebound, US CPI eyed
Gold sees some signs of life amid weaker Treasury yields. The yellow metal fell nearly $11 on Monday, extending its two days of declines, as the Treasury yields reversed course and edged slightly higher following a good three-year note auction.
Bitcoin a “caged bull” with little resistance ahead as BTC still in price discovery mode
Bitcoin price continues to struggle to reach a record high above $60,000. However, BTC demand and on-chain data suggest a bullish outlook for the pioneer cryptocurrency. Bloomberg analyst Mike McGlone indicates Bitcoin is in price discovery, far from reaching the cycle top.
Biggest inflation threat in 40 years looms over markets
William Watts with MarketWatch sees the “biggest Inflation scare in 40 years” on its way. He expects massive amounts of stimulus coupled with a boom associated with easing COVID restrictions to generate a surge in prices like the nation hasn’t seen since the late 1970s to early 1980s.