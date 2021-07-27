USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee faces stiff resistance at 200-SMA on 4H

- USD/INR is defending the 200-SMA support on the 4H chart.
- The 50 and 100-SMAs confluence at 74.57 continue to guard the upside.
- RSI ticks higher but remains below the midline, backing the bears.
After witnessing good two-way business on Monday, USD/INR is posting small gains in Tuesday’s Asian trading amid a mixed market sentiment.
The spot is hovering in the lower bound of the recent trading range blow mid-74s due to the recent decline in the US dollar across its main peers.
Looking at USD/INR’s four-hour chart, the cross has managed to defend the 200-Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 74.29 (for now).
With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) seeing an uptick, the price has bounced off lows. However, the leading indicator continues to hold within the bearish region, suggesting that the bearish bias remains well in place for the currency pair.
A four-hourly closing below the 200-SMA is needed to expose the 74.00 mark.
USD/INR: Four-hour chart
On the flip side, immediate resistance is placed at the mildly bearish 21-SMA at 74.43. Further up, the buyers could aim for the July 21 high of 74.66.
The bulls need a sustained break above 74.57, which is the confluence of the horizontal 50 and 100-SMAs, in order to sustain a meaningful recovery towards 0.7500.
USD/INR: Additional levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.336
|Today Daily Change
|0.0586
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|74.2774
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.5409
|Daily SMA50
|73.8026
|Daily SMA100
|73.7352
|Daily SMA200
|73.6065
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.578
|Previous Daily Low
|74.2683
|Previous Weekly High
|75.0155
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.3213
|Previous Monthly High
|74.5135
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.4854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.3866
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.4597
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.1711
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.0648
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.8613
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.4808
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.6843
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.7906
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD recoups 1.1800 mark amid USD weakness
EUR/USD prints minor gains on Tuesday’s morning Asian session. The pair opened higher and moved in a narrow trade band with 15 pips movement. The Euro continues to trade in a range bound manner for the past two weeks.
GBP/USD edges higher past 1.3800 as covid optimism battles Brexit woes
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3820, following the heaviest daily run-up in a week, amid Tuesday’s Asian session. The cable pair benefited from the latest reduction in the coronavirus numbers at home, as well as the broad softening of the US dollar, the previous day.
