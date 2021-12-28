USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee eyes more gains after Monday’s close above 50-DMA

- USD/INR licks its wounds after reaching monthly lows at 74.84.
- US dollar ‘s bound fails to deter INR bulls amid ongoing USD/INR downtrend.
- Daily technical setup points to more pain for USD/INR in the coming days.
USD/INR is trading below 75.00, consolidating Monday’s steep losses, despite a pause in the US dollar decline across the board.
The recovery in oil prices and easing Omicron fears fail to deter the INR bulls, as they remain on track to extend the correction from yearly highs of 76.59 reached on December 15.
Technically, USD/INR is poised for deeper losses after it closed Monday below the critical support of the 50-Daily Moving Average (DMA), now at 74.96.
The pair have opened Tuesday below the latter, keeping sellers hopeful for another downtick towards the 74.50 psychological level. The mildly bullish 100-DMA appears at that level.
Ahead of that barrier, bears may target the November 29 lows of 74.72.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is inching lower below the central line, backing the bearish momentum in the spot.
USD/INR: Daily chart
Meanwhile, any recovery attempt will be seen only on a sustained break above the 50-DMA support-turned-resistance.
The next upside hurdle for bulls is seen at Christmas Eve’s high of 75.18.
If that level is taken out, then a rally towards the horizontal 21-DMA at 75.49 cannot be ruled out.
USD/INR: Additional levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.8866
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0224
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|74.909
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.5179
|Daily SMA50
|74.9687
|Daily SMA100
|74.5253
|Daily SMA200
|74.2186
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.1365
|Previous Daily Low
|74.8409
|Previous Weekly High
|76.1832
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.9755
|Previous Monthly High
|75.1908
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.8515
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.9538
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.0236
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.7878
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.6665
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.4922
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.0834
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.2577
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.379
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
