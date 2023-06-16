USD/INR Price News: Indian Rupee eyes fresh five-week low under 82.00 as US Dollar struggles

- USD/INR pares intraday gains to revisit multi-day low marked the previous day.
- US Dollar fails to cheer hawkish Fed bets amid mixed US data.
- Market’s cautious optimism, upbeat energy prices allow Indian Rupee to grind at the highest levels since May 09.
- Mid-tier US data eyed ahead of next week’s Fed Chair Powell’s Testimony.
USD/INR remains on the back foot at the lowest levels in five weeks, fading bounce off intraday low to 81.95 early Friday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Indian Rupee (INR) pair cheers the US Dollar’s inability to justify the hawkish Fed halt, as well as the latest retreat in the Oil price, amid doubt about the July rate hike from the US central bank. Also, the risk-on mood in the Asia-Pacific markets weighs on the prices.
US Dollar Index (DXY) grinds near 102.20-30 while struggling to pare the biggest daily loss in three months. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies justifies the previous day’s mixed US data that challenge the Fed’s indirect commitment to lift the benchmark rates in July.
Talking about the data, US Retail Sales growth marked an increase of 0.3% for May versus -0.1% expected and 0.4% previous readings while the Core readings, mean Retail Sales ex Autos, match 0.1% market forecasts for the said month, compared to 0.4% prior.
Meanwhile, NY Fed Empire State Manufacturing Index jumps to 6.6 in June versus -15.1 expected and -31.8 prior whereas Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index drops to -13.7 for the said month from -10.4 prior and compared to -14 market forecasts. On the same line, US Industrial Production for May cools down to -0.2% against 0.1% estimated and 0.5% prior while Initial Jobless Claims reprints the upwardly revised figures of 262K for the week ended on June 09 versus 249K expected.
It should be noted that the WTI crude oil grinds near a one-week high, mildly offered near $70.70 by the press time, as energy traders seek more clues to convince buyers amid mixed concerns about China's recovery. “UBS cuts China growth forecast to 5.2% after disappointing data,” said Bloomberg.
Looking ahead, the preliminary readings of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) and five-year inflation expectations for June will be important for fresh impulse ahead of next week’s Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony.
Technical analysis
A seven-month-old ascending support line, around 81.90 by the press time, restricts immediate USD/INR downside ahead of the double bottoms marked near 81.50. The pair’s recovery moves can take clues from the RSI but remain elusive unless crossing the month-start bottom of around 82.30.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.9538
|Today Daily Change
|0.0458
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|81.908
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.5177
|Daily SMA50
|82.2044
|Daily SMA100
|82.2796
|Daily SMA200
|82.0391
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.2746
|Previous Daily Low
|81.8708
|Previous Weekly High
|82.712
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.403
|Previous Monthly High
|82.981
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.6435
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.0251
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.1204
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.761
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.614
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.3571
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.1648
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.4217
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.5687
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
