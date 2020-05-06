USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee eyes a test of $76 amid tepid risk tone

- USD/INR is poised for further upside, 76 levels on the cards.
- Broad USD demand amid risk-off, Oil-price rally buoy the spot.
- Focus on US ADP Jobs data and oil dynamics for fresh impetus.
Having faced rejection once again near 75.83 region, USD/INR has entered a bullish consolidation phase, as the bulls gather pace for a test of the 76 handle amid a broadly firmer US dollar.
The tepid risk tone, in light of uncertainty over the coronavirus situation amid easing of the lockdown measures and renewed US-China spat, props up the haven demand for the greenback across its main competitors. The US dollar index traded with small gains in Asia, near the 99.80 region.
The recent cautious trading can be also attributed to the nervousness ahead of the US private sector ADP jobs report, usually a precursor to the all-important Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP). Meanwhile, the ongoing oil-price recovery undermines the Indian rupee, keeping the upbeat sentiment intact around the cross.
Oil prices have staged a solid comeback from historic lows amid hopes of oil demand pick-up, as major global economies open-up from the virus-induced lockdowns. The US oil rallied hard on Tuesday and topped $25 mark, the highest level in three weeks. Note that India is an oil-importing nation and firmer oil prices impact its balance of payments equation.
Looking ahead, USD/INR buyers are likely to face a stiff hurdle at 76.11 (20-DMA) should it surpass the 76 level. The 5-DMA at 75.59 will likely offer immediate support, below which the 50-DMA support of 75.27 will come into play.
USD/INR additional technical levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.761
|Today Daily Change
|0.0057
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|75.7393
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|76.1203
|Daily SMA50
|75.1767
|Daily SMA100
|73.2566
|Daily SMA200
|72.2442
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.0101
|Previous Daily Low
|75.501
|Previous Weekly High
|76.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.14
|Previous Monthly High
|76.975
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.14
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.8156
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.6955
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.4902
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.241
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.9811
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.9993
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.2592
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.5084
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
