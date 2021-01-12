USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee recovers inside one-week-old rising channel

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR extends pullback from 200-bar SMA inside a bullish chart formation.
  • MACD flirts with bears, challenges to short-term ascending channel can’t be ruled out.

Having failed to cross 200-bar SMA, USD/INR recedes to 73.40, down 0.10% intraday, during the initial Indian session on Tuesday. Even so, the pair remains inside an upward sloping channel formation established since January 04.

It should, however, be noted that the MACD conditions are easing off-late, which in turn suggests further deterioration in the quote towards the stated channel’s support line, at 73.69 now.

If at all the USD/INR sellers defy the bullish chart pattern, the 73.00 round-figure and the monthly low near 72.85 will be in the spotlight.

On the contrary, an upside break of 200-bar SMA, currently around 73.55, will escalate the week-long run-up in the direction of the upper line of the stated channel, at 74.00 now.

While December 23 top of 74.12 could entertain the USD/INR buyers past-74.00, July 2020 bottom surrounding 74.50 may question any further upside.

USD/INR four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.4378
Today Daily Change -0.0480
Today Daily Change % -0.07%
Today daily open 73.4858
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.4492
Daily SMA50 73.8002
Daily SMA100 73.6958
Daily SMA200 74.5815
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.569
Previous Daily Low 73.3609
Previous Weekly High 73.4974
Previous Weekly Low 72.8565
Previous Monthly High 74.1215
Previous Monthly Low 72.9768
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.4895
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.4404
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.3748
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.2638
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.1667
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.5828
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.6799
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.7909

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

