USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee eases from five-month top to attack 73.00

- USD/INR bounces off fresh low since September 2020.
- Further recovery eyes 21-day SMA, falling wedge resistance.
- Yearly support line, late 2020 bottom challenge bears.
USD/INR snaps two-day downtrend while flashing 0.12% intraday gains, currently around 72.90, during the initial Indian trading session on Thursday. In doing so, the quote takes a U-turn from the fresh low in five months, marked earlier in the day, while staying inside a bullish chart pattern.
Considering the pair’s repeated rejection from a downward sloping trend line from a one-month-old support line, forming part of a falling wedge, could with normal RSI and MACD conditions, USD/INR is likely preparing for an upside.
However, the 21-day SMA level of 73.06 and the wedge’s resistance line near 73.15 will be tough nuts to crack for the USD/INR buyers before they head to the 2021 peak surrounding 73.76.
On the contrary, a downside break of the stated wedge’s support line, at 72.79 now, will have to break the September 2020 low of 72.76 before convincing the USD/INR bears.
Following that the early 2020 top near 72.20 and the 72.00 round-figures should return to the charts.
Overall, USD/INR sellers seem tiring around 72.70 and hence confirmation of the bullish chart pattern will have increased strength to please the bulls.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.9035
|Today Daily Change
|0.0873
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|72.8162
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.0893
|Daily SMA50
|73.3887
|Daily SMA100
|73.6106
|Daily SMA200
|74.3121
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.9935
|Previous Daily Low
|72.8123
|Previous Weekly High
|73.1698
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.8132
|Previous Monthly High
|73.569
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.8132
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.8815
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.9243
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.7545
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.6928
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.5732
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.9357
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.0552
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.117
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
