USD/INR Price News: Indian Rupee eases above 83.00 as China struggles to inspire Asian optimists

- USD/INR struggles for clear directions after refreshing record top the previous week, pares intraday gains of late.
- PBoC rate cut, China’s plan for more stimulus fail to trigger market optimism amid anxiety ahead of Jackson Hole event.
- RBI inaction, fears of BRICS versus G7 trade war joins upbeat Oil price to weigh on Indian Rupee.
- Fed’s Powell needs to defend hawkish bias to keep US Dollar on the front foot as DXY flashes negative technical signals.
USD/INR struggles to extend the previous rebound past 83.00 amid early Monday’s sluggish markets, close to 83.15 at the latest. In doing so, the Indian Rupee (INR) pair jostles with China’s efforts to restore market confidence, mixed concerns about the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and firmer Oil prices. That said, the pair refreshed an all-time high of 83.55 the last Wednesday while posting a four-week uptrend at the latest.
Traders in the Asia-Pacific zone struggle to cheer the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) rate cut, as well as signals for more stimulus, amid economic fears surrounding the regional leader, namely Beijing. Also fears about the trade war with the developed nations add filters to the Asian trading and the USD/INR price.
The Financial Times (FT) reported during the weekend that China indirectly pushes for competition with the Group of Seven (G7) nations while marking its presence at the BRICS meeting where officials from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa spoke, signaled.
Elsewhere, WTI crude oil remains firmer around $81.40, up 0.80% intraday amid hopes of more stimulus from China after the dragon nation’s policymakers pledged to defend the economy during the late last week’s meeting.
It should be noted that the US Dollar Index (DXY) remains sidelined, after a downbeat start of the week, as traders remain unclear about Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s monetary policy bias. Recently, Goldman Sachs expects Fed Chair Powell to sound defensive during the annual event of the central bankers but the Bank of America (BofA) expects Fed’s Powell to push back against the rate cut expectations. The reason for these banks’ indecision could be linked to the recently mixed US data and the previous bias about the policy pivot.
Amid these plays, the S&P500 Futures print mild gains around 4,390 to extend the previous day’s rebound from the lowest level since mid-June. On the same line, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields also reverse Friday’s retreat by rising back to 4.28% at the latest.
It should be observed that the upbeat US NY Fed Manufacturing Index, Retail Sales and wage growth allowed the US Dollar to remain firmer for the fifth consecutive week, especially backed by the hawkish Fed Minutes. That said, the latest Fed Minutes showed that most policymakers preferred supporting the battle again the ‘sticky’ inflation, despite being divided on the imminent rate hike. Additionally, the market players started reassessing previous biases about the major central banks and added strength to the risk aversion, primarily fuelled by the China-linked woes.
Furthermore, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) inaction joined the risk aversion wave in Asia to propel the USD/INR previously.
Looking ahead, the August month Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs) and China news will entertain the USD/INR traders ahead of the central bankers’ speeches at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium event.
Technical analysis
A one-month-old rising support line joins the 10-DMA to restrict the immediate downside of the USD/INR pair near 83.10. That said, the recovery moves can aim for the previous yearly high of around 83.45 before targeting a fresh record high, currently near 83.55.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|83.1726
|Today Daily Change
|0.0156
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|83.157
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.6985
|Daily SMA50
|82.3572
|Daily SMA100
|82.275
|Daily SMA200
|82.2257
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.2758
|Previous Daily Low
|82.983
|Previous Weekly High
|83.5505
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.8946
|Previous Monthly High
|82.8334
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.6588
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.1639
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.0948
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|83.0014
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.8458
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.7087
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.2942
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.4313
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.5869
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0900 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is posting small gains in Monday's European morning, having stalled its recovery under 1.0900. The upside seems capped in the wake of renewed safe-haven demand for the US Dollar. Traders now look forward to the Buba monthly report for a fresh impetus.
GBP/USD sticks to modest gains below mid-1.2700s
GBP/USD attracts some buyers on the first day of a new week, sticking to its modest gains, below mid-1.2700s. The pair remains confined in familiar trading, as the mixed fundamental backdrop warrants caution ahead of the Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium due later this week.
Gold sellers eye $1,865 and central bankers
Gold Price remains on the back foot at the lowest level in five months as market players seek solace in the US Dollar amid uncertainty ahead of this week’s top-tier data/events. Also exerting downside pressure on the XAU/USD could be the pessimism surrounding one of the world’s biggest commodity users, namely China.
XRP price recovers as experts predict SEC will focus on programmatic sales in appeal against Ripple ruling
The ongoing SEC vs Ripple saga had no new updates over the weekend, and the XRP community of holders watched and waited as experts analyzed where the financial regulator is headed next.
The focusing is rising on the money markets by Jackson Hole symposium
PBOC decided in the beginning of the new week to resume its easing track lowering its yearly (LPR) by 0.1%, while the consensus was referring to 0.15% to be now 3.45% keeping in the same time its (LPR) unchanged at 4.20%.