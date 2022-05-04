USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee drops towards 76.00 after RBI’s surprise 40 bps rate hike

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) caught markets off-guard by announcing a 40 basis points (bps) rate hike, in the first such unscheduled statement from the governor since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

With this surprise move, the repo rate was lifted to 4.40%. It could be possible that the RBI did not want to be behind the curve heading into the Fed policy decision due later this Wednesday.

The Fed is widely expected to hike the key target range by 50 bps to 0.75% to 1% in the May policy meeting.

Governor Shaktikanta Das said: “The decision today to raise repo rate may be seen as reversal of rate action of May, 2020. In last month we had set out a stance of withdrawal of accommodation. Today’s action needs to be seen in line with that action.”

USD/INR reaction

USD/INR accelerated its decline on the unexpected RBI action, as the INR bulls took over complete control.

The spot is now trading at 76.31, having hit daily lows at 76.17 on the announcement. The pair is losing 0.17% on the day.