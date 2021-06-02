USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee drops to two-week low amid bearish bias for RBI

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR prints three-day uptrend, recently on the bids.
  • Indian exports jump 12.4% for April-May 2021 but factory activity growth slowed significantly.
  • RBI may keep the benchmark rates unchanged, infuse liquidity on Friday.
  • US dollar rebound adds to the bullish momentum.

USD/INR jumps to a fortnight top during the three-day rise on early Wednesday. The Indian rupee (INR) pair recently took bids after the nation’s PMI data suggests the economy fades recovery moves initially expected in early 2021.

Indian PMI fell to 50.8 in May from 55.5 in April, the lowest since July 2020, per Reuters, during Tuesday. Also negative for the INR could be the cautious comments from the global rating agencies and banks signaling weakness in the year 2021 GDP.

The news adds to speculations that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will take measures to infuse liquidity in the markets while keeping the benchmark rates unchanged. “All 51 economists polled by Reuters expected the MPC to hold rates as Asia's third-largest economy grapples with various state lockdowns,” said Reuters. The survey also adds, “The monetary authority is expected to reiterate its commitment to liquidity.”

Additionally, the options market is also bearish on the USD/INR as the risk reversal rose for two consecutive days after last Friday.

Meanwhile, a 12.4% jump in Indian merchandise exports during the April-May period as well as the US dollar’s hesitant recovery test the USD/INR bulls.

Moving on, the pair may keep the latest run-up amid a lack of fresh catalysts ahead of the key Friday when the US employment data and the RBI will propel USD/INR moves.

Technical analysis

Not only the immediate upside hurdle of 21-day SMA around 73.14 but 73.20-25 and 200-day SMA near 73.50 also test USD/INR buyers. Hence, expectations of witnessing a pullback can’t be ruled out.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.1489
Today Daily Change 0.3065
Today Daily Change % 0.42%
Today daily open 72.8424
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.1283
Daily SMA50 73.7295
Daily SMA100 73.2933
Daily SMA200 73.4891
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 72.9329
Previous Daily Low 72.4854
Previous Weekly High 73.0975
Previous Weekly Low 72.3386
Previous Monthly High 74.311
Previous Monthly Low 72.3386
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 72.762
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 72.6563
Daily Pivot Point S1 72.5742
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.306
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.1267
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.0217
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.2011
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.4692

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

