USD/INR Price News: Indian Rupee drops back to 82.60 as clues to confirm Fed peak rates loom

- USD/INR sticks to mild gains while reversing the previous day’s pullback from weekly top.
- US Dollar consolidates the biggest daily loss in six weeks amid mixed concerns about China, Fed.
- Firmer Oil price also puts a floor under USD/INR price.
- Cautious mood ahead of top-tier US, India data allows Rupee bulls to take breather.
USD/INR prints mild gains around 82.60 as it consolidates the biggest daily fall in a week amid early Wednesday’s market consolidation. That said, the Indian Rupee (INR) pair refreshed the weekly top the previous day before a slump in the US Dollar recalled the bears.
It’s worth noting that the disappointing US data and China-linked optimism weighed on the Greenback price before the latest US Dollar rebound amid the market’s mixed feelings about China and cautious mood before the top-tier data from the US and India.
Talking about China, the Dragon Nation recently conveyed its dislike for the US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo’s complaints about the hardships for the US firms in China. Previously, chatters about the early rate cuts from the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) and a cut into the mortgage rates, as well as likely improvement in the US-China ties, favored the market’s optimism.
It should be noted that the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) readiness to be more cautious while allocating the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) in the future, due to the current environment of higher interest rates and inflation, also seems to renew the US Dollar’s demand.
Talking about the US data, the Conference Board's (CB) Consumer Confidence Index gained major attention as it slumped to 106.10 for August from a downwardly revised 114.00 prior (from 117.0), versus 116.0 market forecasts. That said, the US JOLTS Job Openings slumped to the lowest since March 2021, to 8.827M for July versus 9.465M expected and 9.165M prior (revised from 9.582). Additionally, the US Housing Price Index eased to 0.3% MoM for June from 0.7% prior and 0.2% while the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices improved to -1.2% YoY from -1.7% previous readings and -1.3% market forecasts.
The US statistics became more detrimental for the Greenback as fears of the Fed’s policy pivot in 2023 rallied on Chairman Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech that highlighted the data dependency for future moves. With this, the CME’s FedWatch Tool signaled a 16% chance of a rate hike versus 20% prior. The same propelled Wall Street benchmarks and weighed on the US Treasury bond yields, as well as the US Dollar, before the latest rebound in the US Dollar Index and stabilization of the yields.
Apart from the US Dollar’s rebound, the firmer Crude Oil price also weighs on the Rupee due to India’s reliance on energy imports. That said, the WTI crude oil prods a one-week high near $81.30 by the press time.
Moving on, the US ADP Employment Change, the final readings of the US second quarter (Q2) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) will direct intraday moves of the USD/INR pair as markets seek more clues to confirm the dovish bias about the Fed.
Following that, India’s Q2 GDP, US Core PCE Price Index and Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) will be crucial to determine near-term USD/INR moves.
Technical analysis
A convergence of the 50-DMA and a one-month-old rising support line, close to 82.45 at the latest, appears a tough nut to crack the USD/INR bears.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.638
|Today Daily Change
|0.0415
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|82.5965
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.9044
|Daily SMA50
|82.4514
|Daily SMA100
|82.328
|Daily SMA200
|82.2713
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.8978
|Previous Daily Low
|82.563
|Previous Weekly High
|83.21
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.3485
|Previous Monthly High
|82.8334
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.6588
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.6909
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.7699
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.4738
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.351
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.139
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.8085
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.0205
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.1433
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
As we near the end of the summer, activity will start to pick up again and that may begin this week in the build-up to Friday's jobs report. The focus now switches to the September central bank meetings and the key data releases that could sway them one way or another as policymakers ask themselves whether they've already done enough.