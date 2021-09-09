USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee drops back to 38.2% Fibo, this is key support

- USD/INR bulls have dropped back from the 61.8% ratio.
- USD/INR bulls are resting at the 38.2% Fibo and prepare for another attempt to the 74 figure.
As per yesterday's analysis, USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee bursts to 61.8% golden ratio target, 74.00 eyed, the bulls have surrendered below critical resistance.
Prior analysis
'... the bulls will need to challenge possible bearish commitments at the 61.8% golden ratio near 73.80.''
Live market, daily chart
The price has settled back to the 38.2% Fibonacci level and this guards the low 73s, near 73.10.
Should the bulls step it up again, a daily impulse could be expected to reach the 74 figure.
