USD/INR Price News: Indian Rupee dribbles near 81.80 amid mixed feelings for Fed Chair Powell

- USD/INR fades bounce off five-week low but struggles to gain momentum ahead of top-tier event.
- Cautious optimism, sluggish yield and mildly bid Oil price add to the Indian Rupee pair trader’s indecision.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Testimony eyed amid fears of dovish guidance versus mostly firmer yields.
USD/INR treads water around 81.80 during early Tuesday, following the successful rebound from a five-week low the previous day.
The Indian Rupee (INR) pair’s latest inaction could be linked to the market’s dicey performance ahead of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s semi-annual testimony. Also acting as a trading hurdle could be the mixed headlines surrounding China, as well as mildly bid Oil prices.
That said, WTI crude oil prints mild gains around $80.80 after rising to the highest levels in five weeks, up for the sixth consecutive day in a row, amid hopes of more energy demand from China and a likely decline in supplies from the Middle East. India’s reliance on energy imports and record current account deficit make the INR vulnerable to Oil price changes.
On the same line could be fears of fresh US-China tussles, due to the likely meeting between the officials from the US and Taiwan, as well as amid Beijing’s criticism of Washington’s cold war strategies.
Alternatively, US Dollar Index (DXY) weakness underpins the bearish bias surrounding the USD/INR pair. That said, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies drop for the third consecutive day to 104.18 at the latest.
Sluggish yields and mildly bid US stock futures, as well as an upbeat mood in the Asia-Pacific zone, due to China trade numbers, seem to weigh on the USD/INR prices.
That said, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains around a two-week high marked the previous day, up 0.15% intraday near 4,060 at the latest. However, US 10-year Treasury bond yields initially dropped to a one-week low of 3.897% on Monday before ending the day with mild gains near 3.96%, staying around the same level by the press time. On the same line, the two-year counterpart ended Monday’s North American trading session with 0.60% intraday gains at 4.88%, mostly unchanged at the latest.
Moving ahead, US/INR traders should pay attention to Fed Chair Powell’s Testimony and Friday’s US jobs report.
Technical analysis
A daily closing below the four-month-old ascending support line, near 81.60 at the latest, becomes necessary for the USD/INR bears to take control.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.7911
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0473
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|81.8384
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.594
|Daily SMA50
|82.2113
|Daily SMA100
|82.1503
|Daily SMA200
|80.8991
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.9736
|Previous Daily Low
|81.612
|Previous Weekly High
|83.082
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.6486
|Previous Monthly High
|83.082
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.5032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|81.8354
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.7501
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.6424
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.4464
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.2809
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.004
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.1695
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.3655
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
