USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee defies three-day losing streak amid risk reset

- USD/INR steps back from the four-day top.
- Hopes of US economic restart, absence of US-China threats trigger risk-on sentiment in Asia amid holidays as major bourses.
- India’s budget gap likely breached February’s target amid lockdown.
With the risk reset in Asia helping Indian rupee, USD/INR pulls back from four-day high to 75.58 ahead of Tuesday’s European session. The pair might have taken clues from the broad US dollar pullback amid a lack of catalyst and receding safe-haven demand.
The US dollar prints mild losses versus major currencies as the global market aims for the US economic restart after upbeat comments from California and Washington. Also contributing to the broad risk-on sentiment could be an absence of any more US-China tussle news as well as the World Health Organization’s (WHO) comments suggesting no proof of the US allegations.
On the other hand, Indian markets are also retracing some of the losses as the government announced the easing of lockdown in some less-infected states with conditions. Also, expectations of further financial help from the Indian government offered additional support to the equities and the INR.
However, Bloomberg came out with the news suggesting that the nation’s budget gap for the year ended March 31 has touched 4.4% of gross domestic product. This breaches the target set in February as an economic slowdown reduced tax collections, as mentioned in the piece.
While portraying the risk-tone sentiment, BSE SENSEX gain over 0.90% to 31,986 whereas US stock futures also registers profits of the same size.
Looking forward, traders may keep eyes on the virus/trade updates for fresh impulse ahead of the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for April, expected 32 versus 52.5 prior.
Technical analysis
Repeated failures to cross eight-day-old falling trend line, at 75.74 now, not to forget the 21-day SMA level of 76.10, keep directing the pair towards 50-day SMA level of 75.15. Though, the pair’s declines below 75.15 on a daily closing might not refrain from challenging the sub-74.50 area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.09 amid cautious market optimism
EUR/USD is trading around 1.09, consolidating losses suffered on Monday. Optimism about easing lockdowns in Europe and California weighs on the safe-haven dollar. Germany's court ruling on the ECB's QE and US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI are eyed.
GBP/USD advancing toward 1.25 ahead of final UK Services PMI
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.25 as the UK advances toward lifting the lockdown. A quarter of the workforce is furloughed yet fears about a fresh spread may leave most restrictions intact.
Bitcoin soars past $9,000, is $9,500 the next rendezvous?
Bitcoin bulls are taking advantage of the rising interest of the halving to stage a recovery above $9,000. The dive from highs at $9,466 on Thursday last week found support at $8,400.
Gold: Attempts a bounce above $1700, will it last?
Gold finds support once again near 1697 ahead of US ISM Services PMI. US dollar recovery challenges the XAU bounce above 1700. Hopes of economic upturn amid easing lockdowns continue to weigh.
WTI: Conclusive break above $22 elusive
The bullish move in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude looks to have stalled during Tuesday's Asian trading hours. The black gold is currently trading near $21.83 per barrel, representing a more than 7.5% gain on the day.