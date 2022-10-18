- USD/INR remains mildly offered at one-week low but bears hesitate of late.
- UK-inspired optimism fades amid a lack of major catalysts, policymakers’ aggression.
- Hawkish Fed bets, strong inflation expectations keep buyers hopeful.
- Hopes of RBI’s intervention, softer oil restrict immediate upside.
USD/INR gradually extends the previous day’s losses as firmer sentiment weighs on the US dollar despite hawkish Fed bets during Tuesday morning in India.
Other than the market’s risk-on mood, mainly due to the receding fears of the UK’s recession, the softer oil prices and an absence of major data/events also weigh on the USD/INR prices of late. Alternatively, hawkish Fed wagers and upbeat US inflation expectations are challenging the pair’s downside moves during a sluggish session.
British Finance Minister’s, also called Chancellor, reversal of earlier policy announcement boosted the market’s hope that London will overcome the impending market collapse. “Under the new policy, most of Truss's 45 billion pounds of unfunded tax cuts will go and the two-year energy subsidy scheme for households and businesses - expected to cost well over 100 billion pounds - will now be curtailed in April,” stated Reuters.
That said, CME’s FedWatch Tool prints a nearly 95% chance of a 75 bps Fed rate hike in November. In doing so, the tool might have taken clues from upbeat comments from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, suggesting a strong US jobs market, as well as upbeat US inflation expectations as per the 10-year and 5-year breakeven inflation rates per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data.
On a different page, India’s heavy reliance on oil and the record deficit helps the INR to cheer softer oil prices. Recently, talks that the White House is up for releasing oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) seem to weigh on the WTI crude oil prices. With this, the black gold remains sluggish around a two-week low, close to $84.80 by the press time.
It should be noted that the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) latest interventions around 82.40 also exerted downside pressure on the quote.
While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures track Wall Street’s gains but the US 10-year Treasury yields retreat to 3.99%, which in turn probes the US Dollar Index (DXY) bears of late.
Given the risk-on mood and the US dollar’s inability to cheer the hawkish Fed concerns amid a lack of major data/events, the USD/INR pair is likely declining towards the 81.80 support.
Technical analysis
The first daily closing below the 10-DMA level of 82.25 in over a month directs USD/INR sellers toward a three-week-old support line near 81.80.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.1176
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0989
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|82.2165
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.6648
|Daily SMA50
|80.4723
|Daily SMA100
|79.6478
|Daily SMA200
|77.7869
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.6736
|Previous Daily Low
|82.0885
|Previous Weekly High
|83.065
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.0259
|Previous Monthly High
|82.2268
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.0175
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.312
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.4501
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.9788
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.7411
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.3938
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.5639
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.9112
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.1489
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD buyers attack 1.1400 on chatters about UK politics, BOE’s QT
GBP/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high above 1.1400 heading into early European trading. The pair takes clues from the market’s latest concerns surrounding the Bank of England’s (BOE) next move, as well as the UK’s haywire political conditions.
USD/JPY: Buyers keep the reins at 32-year high near 149.00
USD/JPY is keeping its range around 149.00, the highest level in 32 years. The US dollar recovery combined with firmer risk sentiment pushes the pair northwards despite the looming risks of a Japanese FX market intervention and weaker Treasury yields.
EUR/USD: Neutral triangle advocates more consolidation ahead
The EUR/USD pair has dropped marginally after printing a day’s high at 0.9853 in the Tokyo session. After a juggernaut rally, the shared currency bulls are facing a corrective move as the US dollar index (DXY) has attempted a rebound move.
Gold faces barricades above $1,650 as DXY rebounds, recession fears loom
Gold price (XAU/USD) has sensed selling pressure while attempting to sustain above the immediate hurdle of $1,650.00 in the Tokyo session. The DXY has picked bids around 112.00 after remaining in the grip of bears.
Chiliz Price Prediction: One billion CHZ could flood the market after a 15% rally
Chiliz price saw a 5% upswing on October 17, setting up the start of a trend change favoring bulls. This development might lead to a retest of $0.208 after a minor pullback to $0.179. Transaction data shows that roughly 1 billion “Out of the Money” CHZ tokens will be supplied at $0.210.