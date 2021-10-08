USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee challenges bulls’ commitments near 74.85 ahead of RBI, NFP

- USD/INR confirms a rising channel breakout on the 1D chart.
- Strong resistance appears at 74.86 capping the pair’s upside attempts.
- RSI probes overbought region, warrants caution for bulls, with eyes on RBI, NFP.
USD/INR is clinging onto the critical daily support line at 74.86, with buyers awaiting a strong impetus to take on the upside.
The risk-on market mood amid easing energy and US debt concerns is boding ill for the American dollar, limiting the gains in the spot.
Investors also turn cautious and refrain from placing any directional bets ahead of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy decision and the crucial US NFP report.
At the press time, USD/INR is posting mild gains to trade at 74.87.
On the daily time frame, USD/INR finally delivered a daily closing above the five-week-old rising channel upper boundary, then at 74.82, opening doors for a fresh advance towards 75.00
The April highs near 75.60 will be back on the buyers’ radars.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index peeps into the overbought region, warranting caution for the bullish traders.
However, the bull cross, represented by the 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) cutting through the 100-DMA as well as the 50-DMA from below, keeps the buying interest intact around USD/INR.
USD/INR: Daily chart
Alternatively, Wednesday’s low of 74.53 could come to the rescue of the bulls, below which a test of Tuesday’s low at 74.42 cannot be ruled out.
If the selling interest gathers momentum, then the critical support around $73.95 will be probed. That level is the confluence of the channel support, 21, 50 and 100-DMAs.
USD/INR: Additional levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.8725
|Today Daily Change
|0.0406
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|74.8319
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.9948
|Daily SMA50
|73.956
|Daily SMA100
|73.9181
|Daily SMA200
|73.6251
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.0065
|Previous Daily Low
|74.6976
|Previous Weekly High
|74.5742
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.6144
|Previous Monthly High
|74.5742
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.8965
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.8885
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.8156
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.6842
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.5364
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.3753
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.9931
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.1542
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.302
