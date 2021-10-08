USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee challenges bulls’ commitments near 74.85 ahead of RBI, NFP

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • USD/INR confirms a rising channel breakout on the 1D chart.
  • Strong resistance appears at 74.86 capping the pair’s upside attempts.
  • RSI probes overbought region, warrants caution for bulls, with eyes on RBI, NFP.

USD/INR is clinging onto the critical daily support line at 74.86, with buyers awaiting a strong impetus to take on the upside.

The risk-on market mood amid easing energy and US debt concerns is boding ill for the American dollar, limiting the gains in the spot.

Investors also turn cautious and refrain from placing any directional bets ahead of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy decision and the crucial US NFP report.

At the press time, USD/INR is posting mild gains to trade at 74.87.

On the daily time frame, USD/INR finally delivered a daily closing above the five-week-old rising channel upper boundary, then at 74.82, opening doors for a fresh advance towards 75.00

The April highs near 75.60 will be back on the buyers’ radars.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index peeps into the overbought region, warranting caution for the bullish traders.  

However, the bull cross, represented by the 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) cutting through the 100-DMA as well as the 50-DMA from below, keeps the buying interest intact around USD/INR.

USD/INR: Daily chart

Alternatively, Wednesday’s low of 74.53 could come to the rescue of the bulls, below which a test of Tuesday’s low at 74.42 cannot be ruled out.

If the selling interest gathers momentum, then the critical support around $73.95 will be probed. That level is the confluence of the channel support, 21, 50 and 100-DMAs.

USD/INR: Additional levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 74.8725
Today Daily Change 0.0406
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 74.8319
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.9948
Daily SMA50 73.956
Daily SMA100 73.9181
Daily SMA200 73.6251
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.0065
Previous Daily Low 74.6976
Previous Weekly High 74.5742
Previous Weekly Low 73.6144
Previous Monthly High 74.5742
Previous Monthly Low 72.8965
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.8885
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.8156
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.6842
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.5364
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.3753
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.9931
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.1542
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.302

 

 

EUR/USD trades better bid above 1.1550 amid upbeat market mood

EUR/USD trades better bid above 1.1550 amid upbeat market mood

EUR/USD is trading on the front foot above 1.1550 amid a risk-on market profile this Friday, as the US debt and energy worries ease. The US dollar remains subdued while the US Treasury yields rally, in anticipation of the all-important US NFP. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: 38.2% Fibonacci retracement challenges bulls above 1.3600

GBP/USD: 38.2% Fibonacci retracement challenges bulls above 1.3600

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3615-20 during Friday’s Asian session, following the heaviest daily run-up in three. The cable pair cheers sustained break of the 10-DMA and previous resistance line from September 14. However, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of July-September fall guards immediate upside.

GBP/USD News

Gold awaits US NFP to defy weekly range near $1,750

Gold awaits US NFP to defy weekly range near $1,750

Gold consolidates weekly losses while taking the bids to refresh intraday high near $1,758, up 0.10% on a day, during early Friday. Although the brighter market sentiment favors gold buyers, the pre-NFP anxiety keeps the metal inside a short-term trading range.

Gold News

Is Dogecoin set to follow Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) 400% breakout?

Is Dogecoin set to follow Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) 400% breakout?

SHIB’s 400% rally brings attention back to dog-themed meme tokens and it could be a sign that DOGE is on the verge of an equal-sized breakout. Meme coins were some of the earliest breakout stars at the start of this year's bull run ...

Read more

NFP Preview: What to expect for USD?

NFP Preview: What to expect for USD?

Non-farm payrolls are scheduled for release on Friday and investors are looking forward to a strong report. Job growth is expected to top 500K with the unemployment rate falling to at least 5.1 percent. The US dollar held steady ahead of the report.

Read more

