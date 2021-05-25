USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee buyers seem tired below 73.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR struggles for clear direction around two-month low.
  • Falling wedge bullish formation, RSI conditions suggest corrective pullback.
  • 50-SMA adds to the upside filters, bears need to break 72.70 to keep reins.

USD/INR remains subdued around 72.87 during the initial hour of Tuesday’s Indian trading session. The Indian rupee (INR) pair dropped to the fresh low since late March on Friday, as well as stayed depressed afterward, but the sellers are likely to have lost the momentum inside a bullish chart pattern, namely the falling wedge.

Given the nearly oversold RSI conditions, USD/INR prices are bounce of witness a rebound. Though, the run-up not only needs to confirm the bullish formation by a clear break of 73.00 but also requires a crossing of 50-SMA level near 73.15 to recall the buyers.

Following that, a three-week-old horizontal resistance near 73.70 can probe bulls ahead of recalling the 74.00 round figure on the chart.

Alternatively, the recently flashed multi-day low of 72.77 and the support line of falling wedge close to 72.70 could test the USD/INR during further weakness.

To sum up, USD/INR has been on a downtrend for the last two weeks and the buyers are looking for opportunities.

USD/INR four-hour chart

Trend: Corrective pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 72.865
Today Daily Change 0.0076
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 72.8574
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.5564
Daily SMA50 73.7029
Daily SMA100 73.3283
Daily SMA200 73.5475
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 72.968
Previous Daily Low 72.827
Previous Weekly High 73.7148
Previous Weekly Low 72.7787
Previous Monthly High 75.6321
Previous Monthly Low 73.1696
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 72.8809
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 72.9141
Daily Pivot Point S1 72.8003
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.7431
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.6593
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.9413
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.0251
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.0823

 

 

