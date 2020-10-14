USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee buyers lurk around 73.40/50 key upside hurdle

- USD/INR prints mild losses below 73.50 after stepping back from a three-week-old resistance line, a confluence of 100 and 200-bar SMA.
- Normal RSI suggests further weakness, bulls will have the key Fibonacci retracement as additional filters to the north.
USD/INR declines to 73.34, down 0.09% intraday, during the initial hour of Wednesday’s Indian trading session. The pair took a U-turn from the joint of 100-bar and 200-bar SMAs the previous day and extended the weakness below a falling trend line from September 24 so far during today.
Given the absence of overbought/oversold RSI conditions, the sellers are likely to respect the pullback from strong resistances while targeting the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of September 24 to October 11 downside, at 73.20.
Though, 73.10 and the 73.00 round-figure could challenge the USD/INDR bears ahead of highlighting the monthly bottom close to 72.95.
Alternatively, the aforementioned resistance line and key SMAs, near 73.40 and 73.45/46 respectively, can act as immediate upside barriers for the buyers to watch before confronting with a 50% Fibonacci retracement level near 73.50.
If at all the USD/INR bulls manage to cross 73.50, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 73.62 and the monthly top near 73.65 could entertain the traders prior to fueling the quote towards the late-September highs around 73.90.
USD/INR four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.3462
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0675
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|73.4137
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.4796
|Daily SMA50
|73.8665
|Daily SMA100
|74.5978
|Daily SMA200
|74.2508
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.4728
|Previous Daily Low
|73.2684
|Previous Weekly High
|73.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.9572
|Previous Monthly High
|74.022
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.7601
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.3947
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.3464
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.2971
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.1805
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.0926
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.5016
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.5894
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.706
