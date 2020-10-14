USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee buyers lurk around 73.40/50 key upside hurdle

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR prints mild losses below 73.50 after stepping back from a three-week-old resistance line, a confluence of 100 and 200-bar SMA.
  • Normal RSI suggests further weakness, bulls will have the key Fibonacci retracement as additional filters to the north.

USD/INR declines to 73.34, down 0.09% intraday, during the initial hour of Wednesday’s Indian trading session. The pair took a U-turn from the joint of 100-bar and 200-bar SMAs the previous day and extended the weakness below a falling trend line from September 24 so far during today.

Given the absence of overbought/oversold RSI conditions, the sellers are likely to respect the pullback from strong resistances while targeting the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of September 24 to October 11 downside, at 73.20.

Though, 73.10 and the 73.00 round-figure could challenge the USD/INDR bears ahead of highlighting the monthly bottom close to 72.95.

Alternatively, the aforementioned resistance line and key SMAs, near 73.40 and 73.45/46 respectively, can act as immediate upside barriers for the buyers to watch before confronting with a 50% Fibonacci retracement level near 73.50.

If at all the USD/INR bulls manage to cross 73.50, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 73.62 and the monthly top near 73.65 could entertain the traders prior to fueling the quote towards the late-September highs around 73.90.

USD/INR four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.3462
Today Daily Change -0.0675
Today Daily Change % -0.09%
Today daily open 73.4137
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.4796
Daily SMA50 73.8665
Daily SMA100 74.5978
Daily SMA200 74.2508
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.4728
Previous Daily Low 73.2684
Previous Weekly High 73.64
Previous Weekly Low 72.9572
Previous Monthly High 74.022
Previous Monthly Low 72.7601
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.3947
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.3464
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.2971
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.1805
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.0926
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.5016
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.5894
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.706

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD eases towards 1.2900 ahead of key Brexit meeting

GBP/USD eases towards 1.2900 ahead of key Brexit meeting

GBP/USD retreats towards 1.2900 on looming Brexit risks. While the US dollar’s broad run-up joined the coronavirus woes to drag the quote down, traders await the Brexit meeting between UK PM Johnson the EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD in stasis after biggest single-day drop in nearly two months

EUR/USD in stasis after biggest single-day drop in nearly two months

EUR/USD registers its biggest single-day loss since August. Weak inflation and coronavirus concerns undermine the common currency. Sustained risk-off may boost dollar demand and add to downside pressures. 

EUR/USD News

Gold holds below $1900, risk reversals show renewed demand for puts

Gold holds below $1900, risk reversals show renewed demand for puts

Gold ranges below $1,900 after recording the biggest losses in over a week. Gold's one-month risk reversals, a gauge of calls to puts, is again falling, indicating a renewed demand for put options or bearish bets on the yellow metal. 

Gold News

WTI fails to keep bounce off 100-EMA, holds $40.00 amid bullish MACD

WTI fails to keep bounce off 100-EMA, holds $40.00 amid bullish MACD

WTI prints mild losses after stepping back from $40.76 the previous day. 100-day EMA, bullish MACD challenge oil sellers ahead of the weekly low. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, a one-month-old horizontal line can question bulls.

Oil News

5 reasons why Euro is headed below 1.16

5 reasons why Euro is headed below 1.16

Euro finally broke down on Tuesday as it experienced its strongest one day slide in 3 weeks against the US dollar. We have been calling for a sell-off for days now as the rise in new coronavirus cases pose a major risk to the region’s outlook.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures