USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee buyers keep controls below 74.00

  • USD/INR struggles for a clear direction after Monday’s failure to cross 21-day EMA, three-week-old resistance line.
  • Bearish MACD, repeated pullback below 74.00 keep pair sellers hopeful.

Having eased from the one week high the previous day, USD/INR seesaws around 73.80/85 during early Tuesday. In doing so, the quote keeps pullback from 21-day EMA and a downward sloping trend line from November 13 amid bearish MACD.

As a result, USD/INR sellers eye re-test of the early November-December low near 73.65 ahead of targeting the monthly bottom close to 73.40.

Though, the pair’s weakness past-73.40 may have multiple supports to rest upon before targeting October’s low near 72.95.

Meanwhile, a daily closing beyond the stated resistance line and 21-day SMA, currently around 73.90/95, needs to cross the 74.00 threshold to convince the USD/INR buyers.

Following that, the 74.25 and the mid-November top near 74.80 will be in the spotlight.

Overall, the trading sentiment remains tilted to the south but there is little room for the USD/INR bears to cheer.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.8275
Today Daily Change 0.0081
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 73.8194
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.0841
Daily SMA50 73.8572
Daily SMA100 74.0265
Daily SMA200 74.7571
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.96
Previous Daily Low 73.7023
Previous Weekly High 74.2115
Previous Weekly Low 73.41
Previous Monthly High 74.985
Previous Monthly Low 73.6492
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.8616
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.8008
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.6944
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.5695
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.4367
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.9522
Daily Pivot Point R2 74.085
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.2099

 

 

