USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee buyers follow bearish options market to attack 73.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR remains pressured inside short-term falling channel bearish formation.
  • Risk reversal drop for second consecutive week, also down the most in two weeks on D1.
  • Downward sloping Momentum, sustained trading below 200-SMA add to bearish impulse.

USD/INR stays depressed as sellers battle 73.00 level amid the initial Indian session trading on Friday. In doing so, the Indian rupee pair prints a 12-day-old descending channel on the four-hour chart.

Not only the bearish chart pattern but downbeat signals from the options market and weak Momentum line, not to forget the south-run below 200-SMA, also keeps USD/INR sellers hopeful.

That said, one-month risk reversal (RR) for USD/INR drops for the second week, also marking the lowest daily print in two weeks with -0.075 figures suggesting bearish bets surpass the market bulls.

Even so, the support line of a short-term falling channel, near 72.85, could restrict the quote’s immediate downside.

Meanwhile, an upside break of 73.40 level, comprising the stated channel’s upper line, will have to cross 200-SMA, surrounding 74.20, to recall the USD/INR bulls.

USD/INR four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 72.99
Today Daily Change -0.0187
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 73.0087
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.7514
Daily SMA50 73.6908
Daily SMA100 73.3322
Daily SMA200 73.5668
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.2391
Previous Daily Low 72.9902
Previous Weekly High 73.7151
Previous Weekly Low 73.195
Previous Monthly High 75.6321
Previous Monthly Low 73.1696
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.0852
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.144
Daily Pivot Point S1 72.9196
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.8304
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.6706
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.1685
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.3282
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.4174

 

 

