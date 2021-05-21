USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee buyers follow bearish options market to attack 73.00

USD/INR remains pressured inside short-term falling channel bearish formation.

Risk reversal drop for second consecutive week, also down the most in two weeks on D1.

Downward sloping Momentum, sustained trading below 200-SMA add to bearish impulse.

USD/INR stays depressed as sellers battle 73.00 level amid the initial Indian session trading on Friday. In doing so, the Indian rupee pair prints a 12-day-old descending channel on the four-hour chart.

Not only the bearish chart pattern but downbeat signals from the options market and weak Momentum line, not to forget the south-run below 200-SMA, also keeps USD/INR sellers hopeful.

That said, one-month risk reversal (RR) for USD/INR drops for the second week, also marking the lowest daily print in two weeks with -0.075 figures suggesting bearish bets surpass the market bulls.

Even so, the support line of a short-term falling channel, near 72.85, could restrict the quote’s immediate downside.

Meanwhile, an upside break of 73.40 level, comprising the stated channel’s upper line, will have to cross 200-SMA, surrounding 74.20, to recall the USD/INR bulls.

USD/INR four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish