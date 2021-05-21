USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee buyers follow bearish options market to attack 73.00

- USD/INR remains pressured inside short-term falling channel bearish formation.
- Risk reversal drop for second consecutive week, also down the most in two weeks on D1.
- Downward sloping Momentum, sustained trading below 200-SMA add to bearish impulse.
USD/INR stays depressed as sellers battle 73.00 level amid the initial Indian session trading on Friday. In doing so, the Indian rupee pair prints a 12-day-old descending channel on the four-hour chart.
Not only the bearish chart pattern but downbeat signals from the options market and weak Momentum line, not to forget the south-run below 200-SMA, also keeps USD/INR sellers hopeful.
That said, one-month risk reversal (RR) for USD/INR drops for the second week, also marking the lowest daily print in two weeks with -0.075 figures suggesting bearish bets surpass the market bulls.
Even so, the support line of a short-term falling channel, near 72.85, could restrict the quote’s immediate downside.
Meanwhile, an upside break of 73.40 level, comprising the stated channel’s upper line, will have to cross 200-SMA, surrounding 74.20, to recall the USD/INR bulls.
USD/INR four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.99
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0187
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|73.0087
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.7514
|Daily SMA50
|73.6908
|Daily SMA100
|73.3322
|Daily SMA200
|73.5668
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.2391
|Previous Daily Low
|72.9902
|Previous Weekly High
|73.7151
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.195
|Previous Monthly High
|75.6321
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.1696
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.0852
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.144
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.9196
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.8304
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.6706
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.1685
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.3282
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.4174
