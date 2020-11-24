USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee buyers eye 74.00 inside short-term falling channel

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR sellers attack intraday low while extending pullback from eight-day-old resistance.
  • Bullish MACD can trigger another bounce before 200-bar SMA.
  • November 13 high may lure buyers on breaking channel formation.

USD/INR marks 0.12% intraday losses while staying heavy near 74.18 ahead of the Indian market’s open on Tuesday. The pair rose to Friday’s high the previous day before reversing from the upper line of an immediate descending channel.

Although bullish MACD suggests the pair’s strength unless breaking below 200-bar SMA, an intermediate drop to 74.00 can’t be ruled out.

Not only the 200-bar SMA level of 73.97 but the support line of the stated channel, at 73.82 now, also challenges the USD/INR sellers.

On the flip side, an upside clearance of 74.30 can trigger a fresh rise towards November 13 top near 74.80 while the pair’s following upside may be hindered by the monthly top surrounding 75.00.

During the quote’s sustained rise past-75.00, August month’s high near 75.30 and the mid-July peak close to 75.52 could return to the charts.

USD/INR four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 74.1802
Today Daily Change -0.0870
Today Daily Change % -0.12%
Today daily open 74.2672
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.2818
Daily SMA50 73.8197
Daily SMA100 74.1506
Daily SMA200 74.6613
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 74.2766
Previous Daily Low 74.0218
Previous Weekly High 74.6046
Previous Weekly Low 74.0672
Previous Monthly High 74.693
Previous Monthly Low 72.9572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.1793
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.1192
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.1005
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.9338
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.8457
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.3553
Daily Pivot Point R2 74.4434
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.6101

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

Gold: Bears eye 200-day SMA amid global optimism

Gold: Bears eye 200-day SMA amid global optimism

Having found acceptance under long-held support, gold now risks falling to the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1796. The yellow metal closed below $1,850 on Monday, violating the level, which acted as a strong floor multiple times since September. 

Gold news

AUD/USD holds gains above 0.7300 on RBA Debelle's speech

AUD/USD holds gains above 0.7300 on RBA Debelle's speech

AUD/USD holds gains above 0.7300 amid mixed Australian trade data and the upbeat market mood. Reports that the US GSA has started the formal Biden transition process boosted risk appetite. RBA Debelle ruled out a rate hike for at least three years. 

AUD/USD News

NZD/USD: Muted response to RBNZ Governor Orr's comments

NZD/USD: Muted response to RBNZ Governor Orr's comments

NZD/USD ignores RBNZ Governor Orr's comments on house prices. The monetary and financial policies alone cannot solve property issues, according to Orr. New Zealand's government has proposed adding property prices to central bank's remit. 

NZD/USD News

Bitcoin outclasses gold as a store of value

Bitcoin outclasses gold as a store of value

More corporate investors turn to Bitcoin as Grayscale reports over 1billion added to its cryptocurrency funds in Q3 2020. JPMorgan also points to evidence of institutional demand for Bitcoin as investors move from its gold exchange-traded funds to cryptocurrency.

Read more

Black Friday 2020 Discounts!

Black Friday 2020 Discounts!

Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures