USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee buyers defy Thursday’s doji to follow 50-day SMA resistance

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR remains on the back foot below 74.00.
  • Bearish MACD, sustained trading below the key SMA favor sellers.
  • Two-week-old falling trend line adds a filter to the north, 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement lures the bears.

USD/INR takes offers around 73.76, down 0.07% intraday, during the initial hours of Friday’s Indian trading. The rupee pair formed a bullish candlestick formation the previous day but couldn’t cross 50-day SMA on a daily closing.

The same took clues from bearish MACD to trigger fresh downside attacking the weekly low of 73.75 while also eyeing the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of September-November upside, at 73.60.

It should, however, be noted that multiple supports around 73.50 and 73.30 challenge the USD/INR sellers past-73.60, if not then a three-month-old support line near 73.20 will gain the market’s attention.

In a case where the pair crosses 50-day SMA resistance, currently around 73.85, a descending trend line from November 13, at 74.07 now, will be the key to watch.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.7632
Today Daily Change -0.0534
Today Daily Change % -0.07%
Today daily open 73.8166
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.2433
Daily SMA50 73.8371
Daily SMA100 74.117
Daily SMA200 74.6938
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.9005
Previous Daily Low 73.7392
Previous Weekly High 74.6046
Previous Weekly Low 74.0672
Previous Monthly High 74.693
Previous Monthly Low 72.9572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.8389
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.8008
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.737
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.6574
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.5756
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.8983
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.9801
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.0597

 

 

