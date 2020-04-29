USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee buyers catch a breath after two-day gains

- USD/INR pauses for further directions after declining the previous two days.
- Sustained trading below 10-day SMA, bearish MACD keep sellers hopeful.
- Buyers are less likely to be convinced unless successfully breaking 77.00.
USD/INR remains modestly changed to 76.07 as global traders await European bells on Wednesday.
The pair dropped for the two consecutive days after taking a U-turn from 10-day SMA on Friday.
Not only the pair’s inability to cross 10-day SMA but bearish MACD also increases the odds for the pair’s further downside.
In doing so, the previous week’s low near 75.85 and the monthly bottom surrounding 75.35/33 will be on the sellers’ radars.
Alternatively, a daily close beyond 10-day SMA level of 76.38 will push buyers towards the March month top close to 76.65 and the current monthly peak around 77.00.
However, a major bullish formation is less likely to take place until the quote manages to registers a daily close beyond 77.00, which if happens could push the bulls to 80.00 mark.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.07
|Today Daily Change
|0.0100
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|76.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|76.2591
|Daily SMA50
|74.8039
|Daily SMA100
|73.0157
|Daily SMA200
|72.0776
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.34
|Previous Daily Low
|76.06
|Previous Weekly High
|77.0105
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.8245
|Previous Monthly High
|77.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.9975
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.167
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.233
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.9667
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.8733
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.6867
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.2467
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.4333
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.5267
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
