USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee buyers catch a breath after two-day gains

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR pauses for further directions after declining the previous two days.
  • Sustained trading below 10-day SMA, bearish MACD keep sellers hopeful.
  • Buyers are less likely to be convinced unless successfully breaking 77.00.

USD/INR remains modestly changed to 76.07 as global traders await European bells on Wednesday.

The pair dropped for the two consecutive days after taking a U-turn from 10-day SMA on Friday.

Not only the pair’s inability to cross 10-day SMA but bearish MACD also increases the odds for the pair’s further downside.

In doing so, the previous week’s low near 75.85 and the monthly bottom surrounding 75.35/33 will be on the sellers’ radars.

Alternatively, a daily close beyond 10-day SMA level of 76.38 will push buyers towards the March month top close to 76.65 and the current monthly peak around 77.00.

However, a major bullish formation is less likely to take place until the quote manages to registers a daily close beyond 77.00, which if happens could push the bulls to 80.00 mark.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Further downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 76.07
Today Daily Change 0.0100
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 76.06
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 76.2591
Daily SMA50 74.8039
Daily SMA100 73.0157
Daily SMA200 72.0776
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.34
Previous Daily Low 76.06
Previous Weekly High 77.0105
Previous Weekly Low 75.8245
Previous Monthly High 77.86
Previous Monthly Low 71.9975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.167
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.233
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.9667
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.8733
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.6867
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.2467
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.4333
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.5267

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances amid dollar weakness ahead of top-tier events

EUR/USD advances amid dollar weakness ahead of top-tier events

EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, higher amid an improved market mood. US first-quarter GDP is set to show a plunge in activity and German April CPI to reflect slower inflation. The Federal Reserve's new projections are set to rock markets. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers around 1.2450 amid ongoing UK lockdown

GBP/USD hovers around 1.2450 amid ongoing UK lockdown

GBP-USD is trading around 1.2450, within its range. The UK lockdown is set to extend amid a lack of testing and tracing means. The dollar is on the back foot ahead of critical US events.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Dollar depressed ahead of critical US GDP, the Fed, and global disease dilemmas

Forex Today: Dollar depressed ahead of critical US GDP, the Fed, and global disease dilemmas

The US dollar is on the back foot across the board, losing to the commodity currencies and the yen alike, even as stocks have not gone too far and oil is stabilizing at low ground. Two top-tier US events await markets.

Read more

WTI pares early-day gains to sub-$14, still 10% up in Asia

WTI pares early-day gains to sub-$14, still 10% up in Asia

WTI pares the early-day gains following Moody’s downbeat forecasts. The early-Asia recovery took clues from weak US dollar, upbeat API data and technical breakout. EIA’s weekly oil inventories, US GDP and virus updates will be the key catalysts.

Oil News

Gold: Well-supported and ready to rise ahead of FOMC

Gold: Well-supported and ready to rise ahead of FOMC

Gold has been holding onto some of its gains and now faces a big test – the Federal Reserve's rate decision. Can the precious metal continue higher? The technical positioning looks promising. 

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures