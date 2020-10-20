USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee buyers await rising wedge confirmation above 73.00

- USD/INR keeps pullback moves from 200-bar EMA inside a bearish chart pattern.
- MACD histogram also favors the sellers targeting to refresh the monthly low.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement adds to the upside barriers.
USD/INR remains depressed around 73.36, down 0.03% intraday, ahead of the Indian market open on Tuesday. The pair took a U-turn from 200-bar EMA the previous day while snapping a two-day uptrend.
With the bearish MACD joining the quote’s pullback from the key EMA, sellers are likely to keep the reins.
However, a confirmation of the short-term rising wedge bearish formation on the four-hour chart (H4), with a downside break of 73.33 support line, becomes necessary for the sellers to tighten their grips.
Following that, the 73.00 threshold can offer an intermediate halt ahead of directing the USD/INR bears to challenge the monthly low of 72.95.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 200-bar EMA, currently around 73.55, will have to cross the bearish chart pattern’s resistance line, at 73.60, to defy the downside signals.
It should also be noted that 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s September 24 to October 09 downside, at 73.62, followed by the October 07 high of 73.64, will raise bars for the USD/INDR bull’s entry past-73.60.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.36
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0248
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|73.3848
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.441
|Daily SMA50
|73.7426
|Daily SMA100
|74.5064
|Daily SMA200
|74.2965
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.554
|Previous Daily Low
|73.3046
|Previous Weekly High
|73.524
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.9612
|Previous Monthly High
|74.022
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.7601
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.3998
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.4587
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.2749
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.165
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.0255
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.5244
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.6639
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.7738
