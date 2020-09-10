USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee buyers await confirmation of bearish flag

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR pick-up bids from 73.30, defies the previous day’s halt to two-day winning streak.
  • A bearish chart formation joins downbeat signals from MACD to keep pair sellers hopeful.
  • The key SMAs add to the upside barriers other than the flag’s resistance.

USD/INR prints 0.23% intraday gains, at 73.47 now, while traders from India brush their screens for Thursday’s move. Even so, a bearish flag formation on the four-hour (4H) chart joins MACD signals to favor the sellers that dominated for the first time in a week on Wednesday.

As a result, the pair traders closely await a downside break of 73.15 to confirm the pattern suggesting a heavy downside toward the yearly low of 70.46.

However, the monthly bottom surrounding 72.75 and September 2019 top of 72.37, followed by January month’s high of 72.22, can offer intermediate stops during the anticipated slump.

If at all the bulls keep the reins, 73.70 and 100-bar SMA level of 73.85 can question the immediate run-up before the upper line of the flag, at 74.00 now.

Even if the quote manages to cross 74.00, the bulls are likely to be challenged by a 200-bar SMA level of 74.36 before highlighting the 75.00 threshold for the buyers.

USD/INR four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.4875
Today Daily Change 0.1831
Today Daily Change % 0.25%
Today daily open 73.3044
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.0275
Daily SMA50 74.5538
Daily SMA100 75.134
Daily SMA200 73.9748
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.8212
Previous Daily Low 73.2995
Previous Weekly High 73.7258
Previous Weekly Low 72.7601
Previous Monthly High 75.2959
Previous Monthly Low 73.058
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.4988
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.6219
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.1289
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.9533
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.6072
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.6506
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.9967
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.1723

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Focus on ECB, but don't expect fireworks

EUR/USD: Focus on ECB, but don't expect fireworks

EUR/USD trades above 1.1800 ahead of the ECB rate decision. Implied volatility metrics suggest traders don't expect ECB to fuel big moves. Negative Eurozone inflation has fuelled dovish ECB expectations. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Steady below 1.3000 ahead of Brexit talks

GBP/USD: Steady below 1.3000 ahead of Brexit talks

GBP/USD extends recovery from an intraday low of 1.2976 ahead of Thursday’s London open. The cable bounced off the lowest since late-July. However, a cautious market mood ahead of key Brexit talks and ECB monetary policy meeting probes the buyers.

GBP/USD News

Gold consolidates in a range, below $1950 level

Gold consolidates in a range, below $1950 level

Gold lacked any firm directional bias and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just below the $1950 region through the early European session.

Gold News

Forex Today: Brexit in deep crisis, vaccine hopes resurface, all eyes on the ECB

Forex Today: Brexit in deep crisis, vaccine hopes resurface, all eyes on the ECB

Markets are calm after a "turnaround Wednesday" which saw a rebound partially triggered by reports about optimism from the ECB, which is the main event of the day. Brexit talks are in crisis following controversial British legislation and coronavirus vaccine hopes remain robust. 

Read more

WTI returns to the red below $38 ahead of EIA data

WTI returns to the red below $38 ahead of EIA data

WTI’s (futures on Nymex) recovery momentum from three-month lows faltered once again above the $38 mark, as the sellers returned in the European session this Thursday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures