USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee buyers attack two-week-old hurdle around 76.45

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR remains on the back foot for the second consecutive day.
  • Hidden bearish divergence on RSI keeps pair sellers hopeful.
  • Bulls need to overcome weekly horizontal region to retake control.

USD/INR sellers jostle with a short-term key support line around 76.45 during Tuesday’s Asian session.

In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair justifies multiple failures to cross 76.75-80 horizontal area to print the second consecutive daily loss by the press time.

Other than the pullbacks from weekly resistance, hidden bearish RSI divergence also favor USD/INR sellers. The stated bearish RSI divergence occurs when prices make higher lows but the RSI fails to track the run-up, which in turn hints at traders’ disinterest in long positions.

That said, an upward sloping support line from late February limits the immediate downside of USD/INR around 76.43.

In a case where the quote remains bearish past 76.43, the 100-SMA and 200-SMA, respectively near 75.85 and 75.40, will be in focus.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of the aforementioned horizontal resistance area near 76.75-80 will trigger fresh advances targeting the 77.00 threshold.

It’s worth noting that the USD/INR run-up beyond 77.00 won’t hesitate to refresh the record high, currently around 77.17.

USD/INR: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels 

Overview
Today last price 76.4516
Today Daily Change -0.1240
Today Daily Change % -0.16%
Today daily open 76.5756
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.6821
Daily SMA50 75.0406
Daily SMA100 74.9816
Daily SMA200 74.5875
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.7592
Previous Daily Low 76.419
Previous Weekly High 77.1725
Previous Weekly Low 76.0827
Previous Monthly High 75.9006
Previous Monthly Low 74.3785
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.549
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.6293
Daily Pivot Point S1 76.41
Daily Pivot Point S2 76.2444
Daily Pivot Point S3 76.0697
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.7502
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.9249
Daily Pivot Point R3 77.0905

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

AUD/USD has turned north once again, eyeing 0.7200 after the Chinese activity numbers for Jan-Feb beat expectations by a wide margin. RBA Minutes reiterates rejection for rate-hike, citing Ukraine uncertainty. China stocks sell-off on covid resurgence could cap the rebound. 

Gold (XAU/USD) prices have slipped near $1,940 as investors are waiting for the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Fed Chair Jerome Powell is likely to stand with the testimony's announcement of a 25-basis point (bps) rate hike in the monetary policy on Wednesday. 

EUR/USD holds onto the week-start rebound to renew daily high around 1.0980, up 0.33% intraday during very early Tuesday morning in Europe. The pair's latest run-up could be linked to the US dollar's pullback amid hopes of overcoming the Ukraine-Russia crisis by May. 

SafeMoon price seems to have run out of luck as it has been on a steep downtrend with no bullish reaction in sight. However, the recent run-up seems to have breathed a sigh of relief and hints that a minor rally to the immediate barrier is likely.

While the Fed meeting is front and centre for this week, there are developments elsewhere that could steal the limelight from Jay Powell. The key market developments on Monday included an epic sell off in Chinese stocks.

