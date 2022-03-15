USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee buyers attack two-week-old hurdle around 76.45

- USD/INR remains on the back foot for the second consecutive day.
- Hidden bearish divergence on RSI keeps pair sellers hopeful.
- Bulls need to overcome weekly horizontal region to retake control.
USD/INR sellers jostle with a short-term key support line around 76.45 during Tuesday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair justifies multiple failures to cross 76.75-80 horizontal area to print the second consecutive daily loss by the press time.
Other than the pullbacks from weekly resistance, hidden bearish RSI divergence also favor USD/INR sellers. The stated bearish RSI divergence occurs when prices make higher lows but the RSI fails to track the run-up, which in turn hints at traders’ disinterest in long positions.
That said, an upward sloping support line from late February limits the immediate downside of USD/INR around 76.43.
In a case where the quote remains bearish past 76.43, the 100-SMA and 200-SMA, respectively near 75.85 and 75.40, will be in focus.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of the aforementioned horizontal resistance area near 76.75-80 will trigger fresh advances targeting the 77.00 threshold.
It’s worth noting that the USD/INR run-up beyond 77.00 won’t hesitate to refresh the record high, currently around 77.17.
USD/INR: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.4516
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1240
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16%
|Today daily open
|76.5756
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.6821
|Daily SMA50
|75.0406
|Daily SMA100
|74.9816
|Daily SMA200
|74.5875
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.7592
|Previous Daily Low
|76.419
|Previous Weekly High
|77.1725
|Previous Weekly Low
|76.0827
|Previous Monthly High
|75.9006
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.3785
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.549
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.6293
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|76.2444
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|76.0697
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.7502
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.9249
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.0905
