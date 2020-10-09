USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee buyers attack five-week-old support line on RBI day

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR stays on the back foot near three-day low while eyeing 71.00.
  • MACD flirts with the bears, US dollar’s broad weakness also favor the pair sellers.
  • RBI is likely to keep the key Repo and Reverse Repo Rate unchanged at 4.00% and 3.35% respectively.
  • Bears may catch breather around the monthly low before targeting the September month’s bottom.

USD/INR remains depressed around 73.14 before the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy decision on early Friday. In doing so, the pair tests an ascending trend line from September 01 amid bearish MACD. Sustained trading below the two-week-old falling resistance line also favors the pair sellers.

Additionally, the RBI is expected to keep the status-quo after frequently easing their strings since off-late. In doing so, the Repo and the Reverse Repo Rate are likely to remain unchanged at 4.00% and 3.35% in that order. As a result, the Indian rupee may gain further buying pressure, which in turn adds burden onto the USD/INR pair.

Read: RBI expected to cut interest rates not before February 2021 – Barclays

On the contrary, US dollar weakness, mainly due to the hopes of a large COVID-19 stimulus from America also increases the odds of the pair’s downside.

Hence, the sellers are waiting for a clear break below the 73.10 support line to aim for the monthly low of 73.04 and the 73.00 threshold. During the pair’s further weakness past-73.00, the September month’s bottom surrounding 72.76 becomes the key.

On the contrary, the short-term resistance line around 73.55 precedes a falling trend line from June 22, at 74.04 now, to challenge the pair bulls. It should, however, be noted that the USD/INR buyers will remain cautious unless witnessing a daily break above the 200-day SMA level of 74.24.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.1705
Today Daily Change -0.1065
Today Daily Change % -0.15%
Today daily open 73.277
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.5191
Daily SMA50 73.9745
Daily SMA100 74.6742
Daily SMA200 74.2301
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.3624
Previous Daily Low 73.21
Previous Weekly High 73.9055
Previous Weekly Low 73.0436
Previous Monthly High 74.022
Previous Monthly Low 72.7601
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.2682
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.3042
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.2039
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.1307
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.0515
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.3563
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.4355
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.5087

 

 

EUR/USD tops 1.18 amid hopes for US fiscal stimulus

EUR/USD is advancing above 1.18 as the White House opened the door to fresh negotiations with Democrats on a large fiscal stimulus package. Rising eurozone COVID-19 cases are weighing on the common currency.

GBP/USD advances toward 1

GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, buoyed by optimism for a fiscal deal in the US. Brexit negotiations have yet to yield a breakthrough and UK GDP missed estimates with 2.1% in August. 

GBP/USD advances toward 1

GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, buoyed by optimism for a fiscal deal in the US. Brexit negotiations have yet to yield a breakthrough and UK GDP missed estimates with 2.1% in August. 

Canada: Unemployment Rate declines to 9% in September vs. 9.7% expected

Net Change in Employment in Canada rose by 378,000 in September, compared to analysts' estimate of 156,600, and brought the Unemployment Rate down from 10.2% in August to 9% in September.

WTI slumps below $40.50 as Norway oil strike reportedly ends

After closing the first four days of the week in the positive territory and reaching its highest level in more than a month at $41.44, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) turned south on Friday. 

