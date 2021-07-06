USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee bulls keep reins above 74.00, rising wedge in focus

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR drops below 10-DMA for the first time in five weeks.
  • MACD conditions favor bearish momentum but 74.00 becomes the key.
  • Bulls need a daily closing beyond mid-April lows to confirm further ruling.

USD/INR remains on the back foot near the weekly low, down 0.05% around 74.28, amid the initial hour of the Indian trading session for Tuesday. The Indian rupee (INR) pair justifies the downside momentum with a first break below 10-DMA since early June inside a two-month-old rising wedge bearish chart formation.

In addition to the immediate DMA breakdown, downward sloping MACD lines to cross the signal indicator and general a bearish bar also favor the USD/INR sellers.

However, the support line of the stated wedge, near the 74.00 round figure becomes a crucial level to watch during the pair’s further weakness as a break of which will not hesitate to challenge the yearly low surrounding 72.15.

During the fall, the late March’s top around 73.60 and the 73.00 threshold may entertain the USD/INR bears.

Meanwhile, a daily closing past the 10-DMA level of 74.31 will renew the buying pressure towards April 19 bottom close to 74.55.

It’s worth noting that the USD/INR upside beyond 74.55 could challenge the bearish chart pattern, as bulls will then attack the 74.85 level comprising the wedge’s resistance line.

Overall, USD/INR consolidates recent gains but bears need confirmation to retake the controls.

USD/INR: Daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 74.2595
Today Daily Change -0.0521
Today Daily Change % -0.07%
Today daily open 74.3116
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.9062
Daily SMA50 73.5451
Daily SMA100 73.4868
Daily SMA200 73.514
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 74.5725
Previous Daily Low 74.2581
Previous Weekly High 74.8958
Previous Weekly Low 74.14
Previous Monthly High 74.5135
Previous Monthly Low 72.4854
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.3782
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.4524
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.189
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.0663
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.8746
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.5034
Daily Pivot Point R2 74.6951
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.8178

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

