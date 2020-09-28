USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee bulls jostle with Friday’s Doji below 74.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR eases from the intraday high of 73.69.
  • 200-day SMA probes candlestick suggesting another run-up to one-month high.
  • Fresh selling can wait for breaking Friday’s low.

USD/INR drops to 73.59, down 0.15% intraday, during the initial Indian session on Monday. In doing so, the pair defies Friday’s Doji candlestick on the daily chart that suggests a bullish move following the Thursday’s pullback from the monthly high.

However, the bears need a clear break of Friday’s low of 73.58 to defy the bullish candlestick formation and attack an upward sloping trend line from September 01, at 73.41.

Should USD/INR sellers conquer 73.41 on a daily closing, the September 18 low of 73.20 can offer an intermediate drop towards the 73.00 round-figures and then to the monthly bottom surrounding 72.75.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the 200-day EMA level of 73.82 needs to cross the 74.02 level, comprising the current month’s peak, to regain the buyers’ confidence.

In that case, the USD/INR bulls may target the August 25 top close to 74.50 during further upside.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.605
Today Daily Change -0.0945
Today Daily Change % -0.13%
Today daily open 73.6995
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.4991
Daily SMA50 74.2155
Daily SMA100 74.8665
Daily SMA200 74.1324
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.7762
Previous Daily Low 73.585
Previous Weekly High 74.022
Previous Weekly Low 73.28
Previous Monthly High 75.2959
Previous Monthly Low 73.058
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.7032
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.6581
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.5976
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.4957
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.4063
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.7888
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.8782
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.9801

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Sell-off stalls ahead of Lagarde's speech

EUR/USD: Sell-off stalls ahead of Lagarde's speech

EUR/USD is taking a breather following last week's sharp drop. The dollar is weakening with the US stock index futures seemingly cheering the upbeat China data released over the weekend. ECB's Lagarde may play spoilsport by expressing concerns regarding the euro's strength.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Mildly bid towards 1.2800 on Brexit optimism

GBP/USD: Mildly bid towards 1.2800 on Brexit optimism

GBP/USD keeps the early-Asian recovery intact while heading towards 1.2800 pre-London open. The Cable benefits from the weekend headlines suggesting brighter odds of success for the key Brexit talks. The UK prepares for a strict social lockdown. BOE policymaker defends negative rates.

GBP/USD News

Gold eyes 38.2% Fib retracement support

Gold eyes 38.2% Fib retracement support

Gold's weekly chart momentum studies have turned bearish. The weekly chart MACD histogram is now printing a deeper bar below the zero line, a sign of the strengthening of the downward momentum. 

Gold News

Forex Today: Dollar bulls take a breather amid an upbeat start to a Big week

Forex Today: Dollar bulls take a breather amid an upbeat start to a Big week

The US dollar extended Friday’s pull back from two-month highs, undermined by the improved risk sentiment amid optimism over the US fiscal stimulus and China’s economic recovery.

Read more

WTI: Bears lining-up for the 'Kill Zone'

WTI: Bears lining-up for the 'Kill Zone'

WTI is finally making its way into the kill zone. The monthly charts are offering a signal that the upside move has completed. The wick on the current candle, with 2 days and 22 hours until the close, will be filled on to the downside in weeks to come.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures