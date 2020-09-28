USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee bulls jostle with Friday’s Doji below 74.00

USD/INR eases from the intraday high of 73.69.

200-day SMA probes candlestick suggesting another run-up to one-month high.

Fresh selling can wait for breaking Friday’s low.

USD/INR drops to 73.59, down 0.15% intraday, during the initial Indian session on Monday. In doing so, the pair defies Friday’s Doji candlestick on the daily chart that suggests a bullish move following the Thursday’s pullback from the monthly high.

However, the bears need a clear break of Friday’s low of 73.58 to defy the bullish candlestick formation and attack an upward sloping trend line from September 01, at 73.41.

Should USD/INR sellers conquer 73.41 on a daily closing, the September 18 low of 73.20 can offer an intermediate drop towards the 73.00 round-figures and then to the monthly bottom surrounding 72.75.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the 200-day EMA level of 73.82 needs to cross the 74.02 level, comprising the current month’s peak, to regain the buyers’ confidence.

In that case, the USD/INR bulls may target the August 25 top close to 74.50 during further upside.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected