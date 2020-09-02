USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee bulls ignore oversold RSI to attack 73.00

USD/INR stays depressed near the lowest in six months.

Oversold RSI should play its role if the quote breaks successfully above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

Highs marked during November and early-2020 are on the bears’ radars.

Despite bouncing off the lowest since March 03 the previous day, USD/INR remains pressured around 73.05 during the pre-European session trading on Wednesday. The cross seesaws near 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its run-up from November 2019 to April 2020.

Other than the absence of a clear downside break below the key Fibonacci retracement levels, oversold RSI also keeps the pair buyers hopeful.

However, a daily closing past-73.30 will be necessary for the bulls to aim for a March 10 low of 73.50 and 50% Fibonacci retracement level close to 74.15.

Meanwhile, the pair’s fresh selling will wait for the downside break of Tuesday’s low of 72.76, a break of which will diver the bears to multiple highs marked during late-2019 and the initial months of 2020, between 72.27 and 72.22.

It should also be noted that 72.50 may offer an intermediate halt during the further downside past-72.76.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected