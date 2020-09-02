USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee bulls ignore oversold RSI to attack 73.00

- USD/INR stays depressed near the lowest in six months.
- Oversold RSI should play its role if the quote breaks successfully above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
- Highs marked during November and early-2020 are on the bears’ radars.
Despite bouncing off the lowest since March 03 the previous day, USD/INR remains pressured around 73.05 during the pre-European session trading on Wednesday. The cross seesaws near 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its run-up from November 2019 to April 2020.
Other than the absence of a clear downside break below the key Fibonacci retracement levels, oversold RSI also keeps the pair buyers hopeful.
However, a daily closing past-73.30 will be necessary for the bulls to aim for a March 10 low of 73.50 and 50% Fibonacci retracement level close to 74.15.
Meanwhile, the pair’s fresh selling will wait for the downside break of Tuesday’s low of 72.76, a break of which will diver the bears to multiple highs marked during late-2019 and the initial months of 2020, between 72.27 and 72.22.
It should also be noted that 72.50 may offer an intermediate halt during the further downside past-72.76.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.0548
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0068
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|73.0616
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.4599
|Daily SMA50
|74.8102
|Daily SMA100
|75.3281
|Daily SMA200
|73.9194
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.4478
|Previous Daily Low
|72.7601
|Previous Weekly High
|74.955
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.1025
|Previous Monthly High
|75.2959
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.058
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.0228
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.1851
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.7319
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.4021
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.0441
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.4196
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.7776
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.1074
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
