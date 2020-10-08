USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee bulls cheer pullback from seven-week-old resistance line

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR wavers near intraday low while reversing late-Wednesday’s bounce off 73.27.
  • 100-bar, 200-bar SMAs offer immediate resistance ahead of a falling trend line from August 20.
  • MACD flirts with the bears, directing them towards monthly support line.

USD/INR bounces off intraday low of 73.27 to 73.32, down 0.05% on a day, amid the initial hour of the Indian market open on Thursday. The pair marked heavy losses the previous day following its pullback from a multi-day-old trend line resistance.

Also increasing the odds of the quote’s further downside is the sustained trading below 100-bar and 200-bar SMA confluence amid downbeat MACD histogram.

Hence, the USD/INR sellers are all set to challenge an upward sloping trend line from September 01, at 73.10 now, while the 73.00 round-figure may probe the bears afterward.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of 73.40 can trigger a fresh challenge to the key SMA confluence area around 73.53/55, a break of which will push the USD/INR towards 73.60 crucial resistance.

If at all the bulls manage to cross 73.60 on a daily closing, the September month high near 74.00 will be next on their radars.

USD/INR four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.275
Today Daily Change -0.0874
Today Daily Change % -0.12%
Today daily open 73.3624
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.5319
Daily SMA50 74.0065
Daily SMA100 74.6978
Daily SMA200 74.22
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.64
Previous Daily Low 73.2718
Previous Weekly High 73.9055
Previous Weekly Low 73.0436
Previous Monthly High 74.022
Previous Monthly Low 72.7601
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.4125
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.4994
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.2095
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.0566
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.8414
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.5776
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.7929
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.9458

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

