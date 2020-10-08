USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee bulls cheer pullback from seven-week-old resistance line

- USD/INR wavers near intraday low while reversing late-Wednesday’s bounce off 73.27.
- 100-bar, 200-bar SMAs offer immediate resistance ahead of a falling trend line from August 20.
- MACD flirts with the bears, directing them towards monthly support line.
USD/INR bounces off intraday low of 73.27 to 73.32, down 0.05% on a day, amid the initial hour of the Indian market open on Thursday. The pair marked heavy losses the previous day following its pullback from a multi-day-old trend line resistance.
Also increasing the odds of the quote’s further downside is the sustained trading below 100-bar and 200-bar SMA confluence amid downbeat MACD histogram.
Hence, the USD/INR sellers are all set to challenge an upward sloping trend line from September 01, at 73.10 now, while the 73.00 round-figure may probe the bears afterward.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of 73.40 can trigger a fresh challenge to the key SMA confluence area around 73.53/55, a break of which will push the USD/INR towards 73.60 crucial resistance.
If at all the bulls manage to cross 73.60 on a daily closing, the September month high near 74.00 will be next on their radars.
USD/INR four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.275
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0874
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|73.3624
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.5319
|Daily SMA50
|74.0065
|Daily SMA100
|74.6978
|Daily SMA200
|74.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.64
|Previous Daily Low
|73.2718
|Previous Weekly High
|73.9055
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.0436
|Previous Monthly High
|74.022
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.7601
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.4125
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.4994
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.2095
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.0566
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.8414
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.5776
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.7929
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.9458
