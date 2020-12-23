USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee bulls cheer another pullback from 100-day EMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR drops back below 74.00, defies uptick beyond seven-week-old resistance line.
  • Normal RSI conditions, strong resistance favor sellers until the quote stays below 74.00.
  • Bulls will have multiple upside hurdles beyond trend line resistance.

USD/INR wavers around the intraday low of 73.83, currently down 0.12% on a day near 73.85, during the initial Indian session trading on Wednesday. In doing so, the pair sellers benefit from the broad US dollar weakness as well as failures to cross a falling trend line from November 04 and 100-day EMA.

Considering the absence of extreme RSI conditions, coupled with sustained trading below key resistance, USD/INR can extend recent losses towards the early November bottom around 73.65.

Though, the monthly low near 73.40 and the 73.00 can lure the bears in case of the quote refrains from bouncing off 73.65.

Alternatively, 100-day EMA near 74.00, quickly followed by the stated resistance line around 74.05, can keep the USD/INR buyers in check.

It should, however, be noted that a daily closing beyond 74.05 will have to cross multiple hurdles around 74.25/30, comprising late November tops, before assuring the shift in the downtrend.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.8538
Today Daily Change -0.0894
Today Daily Change % -0.12%
Today daily open 73.9432
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.7431
Daily SMA50 73.9324
Daily SMA100 73.8994
Daily SMA200 74.7435
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.9676
Previous Daily Low 73.7932
Previous Weekly High 73.891
Previous Weekly Low 73.4006
Previous Monthly High 74.985
Previous Monthly Low 73.6492
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.901
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.8598
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.8351
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.7269
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.6607
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.0095
Daily Pivot Point R2 74.0757
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.1839

 

 

